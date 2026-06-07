WA's Olympic National Park among nation's busiest for summer RV visits

While the summer is one of the busiest times of the year for RV travel, one Washington national park was listed as one of the busiest parks in the nation.

A photo of Olympic National Park. While the summer is one of the busiest times of the year for RV travel, one Washington national park was listed as one of the busiest parks in the nation.

Research from Blue Capital Holdings was based on National Park Service Data, which compared 30 parks across the U.S. by their total RV visits between June and August from 2021 to 2025.

“Summer shows just how concentrated RV travel has become around a small number of national parks. Glacier and Yosemite are in a league of their own, and together they logged more than 850,000 summer RV visits over the past five years,” Rich Turasky, CEO at Blue Capital Holdings, said.

Seattle's Mariner Moose ranks among MLB's top 10 most beloved mascots, survey finds Washington’s Olympic National Park was ranked No. 4 on the list with a whopping 280,272 total visits in the summer between 2021 and 2025.

“Some of the biggest names lost ground,” Turasky stated. “Great Smoky Mountains fell 19%, Grand Canyon was down 20%, and Yellowstone dropped 31% year on year. That suggests RV travelers are not just following the most famous names blindly, but are being influenced by heat, crowding, access, costs, and the overall experience once they arrive.

” The top spot on the list for a summer national park visit was Glacier National Park in Montana, which tallied a whopping 429,693 visitors between 2021 and 2025 summers. Yosemite National Park in California, ranked No. 2, saw a massive increase in visitors last year compared to 2024. In 2025, 116,096 people traveled to the park, an increase of 43% compared to the year prior.

Washington was a shoo-in for its No. 4 ranking, as the next most-visited national park was Acadia National Park in Maine, which drew nearly 110,000 fewer visitors than Washington’s across the four years of data collected. While the summer is one of the busiest times of the year for RV travel, one Washington national park was listed as one of the busiest parks in the nation. NEW PALTZ, N.Y.

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That warning quickly proved to be an understatement as professional wrestlers, accompanied by booming music, thundered into the reading space and jumped into a ring flanked by row upon row of bookshelves. Dozens of NEW YORK — U.S. consumers haven’t stopped spending money since the Iran war drove up fuel prices, but many shoppers are reassessing what they buy and where, according to company executives and retail analysts.

The behavior changes observed so far are subtle, such as altered routines for buying gasoline and fewer visits to clothing DEXTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On the kind of warm, bright afternoon that Michigan boaters wait all year for, Malik Amine and his brother readied their family’s pontoon boat for the summer. The cover was off and Portage Lake sparkled in the sun.

But before the brothers could leave a narrow wooden dock, they had ATLANTA — What is more American than taking a musical instrument with ancient roots and zapping it with electricity? That new creation, the electric guitar, has launched the dreams of millions of teenagers. It turned garages into impromptu rehearsal spaces for would-be rock stars across the American suburbs.

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