WA ferry crisis: Cracking terminal cuts off Orcas Island

San Juan County officials declared a state of emergency after critical structural damage at the Orcas Island Ferry Terminal cut off primary routes for essential goods and services across the island.

San Juan County is now under a "state of emergency" after structural cracks were found beneath the terminal bridge at the Orcas Island ferry dock.

Washington State Ferries has issued emergency vehicle restrictions, which have cut off critical supplies to the island, leaving locals bracing for shortages. San Juan County declared a State of Emergency after cracks discovered in two steel support beams on the Orcas Island ferry terminal's transfer span prompted immediate bans on vehicles longer than 22 feet.

Also read Orcas Island Ferry Terminal Transfer Span Repairs Begin After Crack Discovery

The restrictions have severed standard ferry access for heavy trucks delivering food, medical supplies, fuel, and sanitation services, forcing reliance on limited private barge options and prompting county requests for state financial aid. Washington State Ferries has begun fast-tracked repairs using bolted steel reinforcement plates, which are expected to take up to two weeks to complete.on Tuesday, after critical structural damage at the Orcas Island Ferry Terminal cut off primary supply routes for essential goods and services across the island.

imposed immediate weight and size restrictions on the terminal's transfer span, the movable bridge deck that connects ferry vessels to the landing dock. During a recent routine inspection, bridge engineers using specialized equipment discovered cracks in two steel support beams located beneath the vehicle wheel path. To maintain structural safety and prevent further deterioration, state officials placed strict limits on terminal traffic, which started on Monday.

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Under current WSF safety protocols, only standard passenger vehicles 22 feet long or shorter are allowed to load and unload at the Orcas Island dock. Drivers using the terminal must also follow two temporary safety mandates while crossing the transfer span:Vehicles longer than 22 feet are barred from loading onto Orcas-bound ferries at the Anacortes, Shaw, Lopez, and Friday Harbor terminals. WSF confirmed that no-show fees are being automatically waived for customers holding existing reservations for oversized vehicles.

The restriction has created severe logistical challenges for local commerce. Oversized trucks carrying food shipments, medical supplies, fuel, and sanitation services are currently unable to access the island via standard ferry routes. During a meeting on Tuesday, the San Juan County Council voted to issue a State of Emergency declaration, warning that the sudden transportation bottleneck directly threatens public health and daily life on the island.

"The threat of imminent marine transportation service disruption to and from Orcas Island demands immediate action to preserve public health and protect life on Orcas Island by ensuring that essential services are available," the Council stated in its resolution. While private freight operators and service providers are turning to contracted barge services to transport heavy supplies, local officials noted that alternative barge transport has space limitations and high operational costs.

Through the emergency declaration, San Juan County is requesting direct Washington state financial assistance for impacted local businesses, as well as ongoing technical and logistical support from state agencies. Work is already moving forward to restore full dock capacity. Contractors installed necessary scaffolding to give engineering crews access beneath the transfer span. Rather than relying on time-consuming field welding, WSF engineers designed a repair plan utilizing heavy steel reinforcement plates and high-strength bolted connections to speed up the timeline.

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Officials estimate repairs will take up to two weeks, though engineering teams are looking at other safety measures that could allow larger vehicles to cross before final repairs are complete. San Juan County Emergency Management is continuing to coordinate directly with local business owners, private barge operators, and state transportation officials to monitor supply lines until full terminal operations resume. Family of gas station manager killed in Seattle speaks out on lossThe Source: