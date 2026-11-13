W Real Estate Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Dual Agency Practices in Santa Rosa

A Sonoma County lawsuit accuses W Real Estate and Randy Waller of forcing dual agency in new developments, raising ethical and legal questions.

A recent lawsuit filed in Sonoma County accuses W Real Estate of engaging in controversial dual agency transactions that may have disadvantaged homebuyers in new developments across the region. The legal action highlights growing concerns about conflict of interest when a single brokerage represents both the buyer and the seller in real estate deals.

Allegations Against W Real Estate and Owner

The complaint details a specific scenario involving Claudia Ochoa and Cesar Gonzalez, who were interested in purchasing a newly built single-family home on the west side of Santa Rosa. The couple, who have full-time jobs and three young children, were instructed to dismiss their independent real estate agent before submitting an offer on the property.

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Instead of retaining their own representative, the buyers were told they must accept the services of an agent from W Real Estate. This was the same brokerage that was already representing the developer in the sale of the home, creating a situation where the same entity was potentially working for both sides of the transaction.

The Sonoma County lawsuit argues that this arrangement forced buyers like Ochoa and Gonzalez into dual agency without providing them with a meaningful choice. Dual agency occurs when both the buyer and the seller are represented by the same agent or brokerage. While this practice is permitted under California state law, it requires that both parties fully understand and voluntarily consent to the arrangement.

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Legal and Ethical Concerns Regarding Dual Agency

Wayne Bell, a former commissioner at the California Department of Real Estate, stated that dual agency presents an inherent conflict of interest. He explained that it is impossible to simultaneously try to get the highest price for the seller and the lowest price for the buyer without compromising one party's interests.

Critics argue that agents hoping to represent both sides will inevitably leave one side worse off. According to the lawsuit filed earlier this year, hundreds of buyers across at least five new developments were negatively affected by these practices. Without exclusive representation, buyers were less likely to receive credits and other concessions from the seller.

Furthermore, some buyers allege that their W Real Estate agents failed to alert them to evidence of shoddy construction, which is now the subject of separate construction defect litigation. The absence of a dedicated advocate may have prevented buyers from identifying critical issues before closing the deal.

Legal Experts Question Consent and Legality

Four legal experts with no involvement in the case told CalMatters that the case raises serious ethical and legal questions if the allegations are accurate. Bell emphasized that consent given under duress or as an unnegotiable precondition to a contract fails the legal requirement for voluntary informed consent.

Bell described the arrangement as forced, involuntary, and not lawful or ethical under Realtor rules. Stephen Flynn, the lawyer bringing the dual agency lawsuit, asserted that such arrangements are not common and are effectively illegal. Flynn noted that while referral fees are standard, requiring agents to cease representation is not a common practice in his twenty years as a real estate attorney.

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Details of the arrangement were revealed through legal agreements and email exchanges. One listing agreement between W Real Estate and the developer, City 44's Dan Morgan, stated that the brokerage would represent both buyer and seller. Another document specified that a buyer's agent would receive a referral fee equal to 2.5% of the home sale price in exchange for bringing in a client and then ceasing to represent them.

W Real Estate Response and Pending Litigation

Randy Waller, the owner and managing agent of W Real Estate, directed all questions to his attorneys, Doug Pettit and Sara Bloch. Pettit issued a written statement noting that W Real Estate could not comment on specifics because one attorney and his clients had sued the company, and the matters were currently pending.

Pettit stated that W Real Estate disputes the allegations in the dual agency lawsuit and a related construction defect lawsuit. He argued that the work the agents did for the buyers benefited their interests and that all buyers had the right to consult with different agents if they wanted.

Pettit further noted that the arrangement benefited developers who prefer to interact with agents who have specific knowledge of the development. Emails shared with CalMatters show that agent Nalishma Carvelho told a prospective buyer that retaining a former Realtor was not possible because she and Randy Waller were the agents for both buyers and sellers in the community.

Carvelho explained in a separate email that this was part of the standard contract and was pretty common in Sonoma County. However, the lawsuit challenges this assertion, suggesting that the practice was used to limit buyer advocacy and protect developer interests at the expense of homebuyers.