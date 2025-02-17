W. Kamau Bell Performs at Kennedy Center Despite Trump's Chairmanship

Comedian W. Kamau Bell discusses his decision to perform at the Kennedy Center after President Trump took over as chairman, despite his political differences with the president. Bell highlights the history of the Kennedy Center and his personal connection to it as a Black artist.

Comedian W. Kamau Bell spoke with NPR's Michel Martin about his decision to perform at the Kennedy Center after President Donald Trump assumed the organization's chairmanship. Several entertainers have severed ties with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts since President Trump took over. Bell, however, chose not to cut ties or cancel his scheduled shows at the Kennedy Center , which marked the start of his 10-city tour across the country.

The Kennedy Center's history was, until now, marked by cooperation and independence. Trump appointed a new board of directors that includes second lady Usha Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Elaine Chao, a former U.S. secretary of labor and the wife of Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell. The president wants to move away from performances that he views as 'woke culture,' which Trump believes the center has focused on in the past. Bell joined NPR's Michel Martin to discuss his decision not to cancel his performance, despite disagreeing with the President's politics and decision to take over the Kennedy Center. Trump had already said that he was going to take over, but nobody knew what that meant. And so on the flight I got the Wi-Fi, as I always do, and I started getting emails and texts from people about it, and it was just like a clear sense of like, oh, something's the something's happened, you know? Had you performed at the Kennedy Center before and or if you hadn't? Either way, why did you want to go? I did a show there years ago in one of the smaller rooms, so I have a lot of respect for the Kennedy Center, and you can't help but feel like how cool it is to be there even as an audience member. You sort of feel like a bona fide winner at the Kennedy Center. There's something about like, nobody's going to tell me I'm not an artist of note ever again, you know? So you and the comedian who opened for you, Dwayne Kennedy, made jokes about the whole situation. He said something like, 'Welcome to the last time two Black guys are going to be at the Kennedy Center.' And you said something along the lines of, 'my kids like to eat every day, so that's why I'm here.' But seriously, what were your thoughts about it? Did you ever consider canceling or not going on? I mean, so the people at the Kennedy Center reached out because they were sort of almost preparing for me to cancel. But for me, I'm connected to it as a Black person, to all this history in my family of showing up. So I knew there was never a point at which I thought about not showing up. Also, let's remember, the Kennedy Center is in a city called Washington, D.C. So as much as MAGA runs the White House, maybe they don't run Washington, D.C. And Washington, D.C. has always been a bright blue, progressive place. If you want to move the White House to Branson, Mo., understandably you would program the Kennedy Center in a different way.





