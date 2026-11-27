Volkswagen expands the lineup of the ID. Cross with the sporty R-Line trim, optionally available with GTI power and handling upgrades.

The VW ID. Cross R-Line is available with the 223 hp electric motor of the ID. Polo GTI, combined with sporty styling and handling upgrades.

The VW ID. Cross debuted in July as the high-riding sibling of the new ID. Polo. Now, Volkswagen is expanding the lineup of its fully electric subcompact SUV with an R-Line trim.

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While this is usually a sporty styling package with generous equipment, in the case of the ID. Cross it adds the option of a more potent powertrain, matching the output of thethanks to a redesigned bodykit and new wheels. The front bumper swaps the decorative skid plate for sportier intakes and vertical DRLs, surrounded by glossy black trim.