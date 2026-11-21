The limited-edition model gets Golf R wheels and summer tires along with adaptive damping and throwback Rabbit styling.

Volkswagen is breathing life back into one of its most beloved nameplates, this time for a limited-run, special-edition version of the GTI. The 2027.5 Volkswagen GTI Rabbit Edition, debuting this week at the Los Angeles Auto Show, is a US-only model that will slot between the GTI S and SE.

It is a mashup of some throwback styling with hardware lifted from more expensive versions of the current GTI. The Rabbit badge dates back to Volkswagen’s early US-spec Golf models, but its most significant connection to performance fans is with the original GTI. The Mark 1 Rabbit GTI arrived in the States for the 1983 model year and helped establish the hot-hatch formula on this side of the Atlantic.

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Those early cars were built at Volkswagen’s Westmoreland, Pennsylvania, plant and have become quite sought-after collector cars. The new Rabbit Edition gets a distinctly different look from the rest of the GTI lineup. Red exterior accents normally associated with the GTI are replaced with black trim, including the grille and headlight elements. The black treatment extends to the wheels, mirror caps, and roof, while a chrome Rabbit badge on the hatch signaling the most obvious link to the original.

An exclusive Dark Moss Green Metallic paint option is another nod to VW’s performance heritage; the automaker says the color was previously used on Europe’s Golf GTI Edition 50. Inside, the Rabbit gets GTI Clubsport-style ArtVelours seating surfaces. The more interesting changes actually take place underneath. The Rabbit Edition comes with the 19-inch wheels from the Golf R wrapped in summer rubber, along with Volkswagen’s DCC adaptive damping system.

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Both features are currently associated with the more expensive GTI Autobahn, giving the Rabbit Edition a chassis upgrade over the GTI S. Volkswagen hasn’t announced pricing yet, but the Rabbit Edition will go on sale in the US in the second quarter of 2027. It gives buyers looking for something a little more distinctive than a standard GTI without having to climb all the way up the price ladder to the Autobahn trim.

But for a couple of sketchy, short-lived gigs right out of college, Natalie Neff has had the good fortune to spend the entirety of her professional life around cars. A 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV, 1972 VW Beetle, 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S, and a well-loved purple-and-white five-speed Schwinn currently call her garage home.