The Spanish factory that assembles the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Cupra Raval is already building 1,000 cars per day, but it’s not enough.

The Spanish factory that assembles the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Cupra Raval is already building 1,000 cars per day, but it’s not enough. The Volkswagen Group’s Electric Urban Car Family is seeing much higher demand than originally anticipated.

The automaker is scrambling to secure enough battery cells and expand vehicle production in Spain to keep up with orders. Wait times for the Volkswagen ID. Polo are nearing two years, while some Skoda Epiq customers have to wait 17 months for delivery.

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, are facing huge demand for their small electric cars, which in turn is leading to wait times that are nearing two years in some cases.hatchback is one of the most successful models from the Volkswagen Group’s new Electric Urban Car Family, with the most affordable trim having wait times of up to 21 months in Germany, according to Spanish outletIt’s a similar story when it comes to the technically similar Skoda Epiq, with over 80,000 orders since its introduction and wait times of up to 17 months for the most popular versions.

The Cupra Raval, meanwhile, has amassed roughly 50,000 orders and has faced a multi-day production halt at the Martorell plant in Spain, where it shares an assembly line with the ID. Polo. Together, the four models that make up the group’s affordable EV family, namely the Volkswagen ID. Polo, the Cupra Raval, the Skoda Epiq, and the Volkswagen ID.

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Cross, have attracted approximately 150,000 orders in Europe since their debut through the end of September. It’s worth noting that while the cheap trims of all these cars, which start at around €24,995 in Germany, have put the Volkswagen Group in an unfavorable position, the more expensive versions are scheduled to ship a lot faster. The ID.

Polo Sportline currently has a five-month wait time, while customers of theThe higher-than-expected demand has put all automakers at the mercy of battery cell suppliers. Currently, the Martorell factory that assembles the ID. Polo and Cupra Raval is working double shifts and has a daily output of up to 1,000 vehicles, but work has already begun to add a third shift, which would increase output to 1,200 vehicles daily.

The expansion is tied to battery production, and while there’s a factory nearby that can build up to 1,200 packs per day, it relies on cells that come from an external supplier. The same goes for the Pamplona plant that assembles the Volkswagen ID. Cross and Skoda Epiq electric crossovers.

The two EVs share the same assembly line as VW’s combustion-powered T-Cross and Taigo, both of which bring in more money than their battery-powered counterparts.that demand has increased “significantly more dynamically than originally expected” and that ramping up production “cannot be adjusted short-term to the same extent as this dynamically increasing demand. ” More employees are being added to the workforce, and Gotion’s new cell factory in Spain is expected to be fully operational early next year, which should help the automaker boost production without relying on outside help.

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