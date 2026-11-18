Ron Johnson called Social Security a scam as he declared that the vital lifeline should be shut down.

The MAGA Wisconsin senator declared that the entire administration that Americans have paid into for decades should simply be shut down.

“Your benefits are going to be paid for by your children and grandchildren, and now money borrowed from the public,” he said. “Again, this is a scam. It’s grotesque. ” “At this point, there’s really no way to fix Social Security.

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It’s a Ponzi scheme. You can’t fix it, you just shut it down and hope that you can recover some of your money,” Johnson declared Wednesday on Fox Business. In another appearance on the far-right Newsmax, Johnson explained his definition of “Ponzi scheme” for clarity.

“The defines a Ponzi scheme as a fraudulent investment that pays early investors with the current investors,” the Wisconsin Republican said. “That’s exactly what Social Security does.

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”Political analysts on both sides of the aisle have long said that politicians who propose cutting Social Security benefits would be committing “political suicide” or touching the “third rail of American politics” as the program remainsOther Republican officials who share his disdain for Social Security typically refrain from speaking in such a way in public over fears of widespread backlash. His comments weren’t taken lightly, with many observers pointing out that the 71-year-old Republican is up for re-election in 2028 in what is expected to be an unfavorable environment for the GOP.

“Strong start to Ron Johnson’s ’28 re-election campaign,” Pod Save America co-host Jon Favreau declared sarcastically. His fellow Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, responded, “Social Security is not a Ponzi scheme, and no, we should not ‘shut it down.

’”Johnson has not yet said if he will run for a fourth term representing the Badger State on Capitol Hill.his candidacy for a third in 2022, proclaiming he was responding to calls for him to run again because “America is in peril. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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