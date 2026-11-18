Vice President JD Vance cancels NYT DealBook Summit appearance to address widespread US infrastructure outages affecting Microsoft, banks, and aviation systems.

Vice President JD Vance abruptly canceled his scheduled appearance at The New York Times DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday to remain in Washington for emergency meetings regarding major technology outages.

The sudden withdrawal from the high-profile financial event underscores the intense focus the federal government is placing on a string of critical infrastructure failures affecting U.S. transportation, banking, communications, and government systems.

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The Last-Minute Schedule Change Vice President JD Vance withdrew from the summit merely 20 to 30 minutes before his expected arrival, forcing event organizers to scramble for alternatives. DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin publicly announced the cancellation, noting that Secret Service personnel had already begun preparations for the Vice President's arrival in New York. Vance's office subsequently confirmed that he was attending high-level meetings in the capital prompted directly by the ongoing disruptions, marking a significant shift from his public demeanor just 24 hours prior.

Core Details Of The System Failures The run of disruptions began on November 12 when Microsoft experienced a major service outage that impacted key products including Outlook and Teams. Microsoft explicitly stated that the problem was technical and not caused by a cyberattack or artificial intelligence agents. A more visible disruption followed on November 13 when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop due to problems with its air traffic control systems, causing thousands of flight delays.

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Stakeholder Positions And Official Responses Despite the close timing of these events, government officials and cybersecurity experts are moving quickly to dispel fears of a coordinated malicious campaign. A senior Trump administration official told CNBC that the government had a great deal of confidence the problems arose from separate events involving system upgrades, patches, hardware, and other technical issues. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton concluded on Tuesday that the incidents did not constitute a cyberattack or a coordinated nation-state operation.

Real-World Impact And Next Steps The cascade of failures spread rapidly into banking and commercial aviation sectors over the following days. JPMorgan Chase experienced service issues tied to a software bug in its on-premises hardware, while United Airlines suffered a technology failure that delayed about 150 flights on Monday. By Tuesday, the string of failures included Apple, which attributed problems with several products to an internal update, and the National Security Agency, which reported a temporary degradation of its network during routine maintenance.

The Political And Operational Fallout Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser, called the sequence of events unsettling but emphasized there was zero evidence of malicious actors tying the events together. This stance represented a notable shift from Vance's public message on Fox News just a day earlier, where he rejected suggestions that Americans needed to build bunkers or stockpile food and water. He stated that they did not see a crisis coming down, yet stressed the need to remain prepared for everything as the administration navigates these complex technical challenges.