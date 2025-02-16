VP Vance Highlights UK Veteran Arrested for Silent Prayer Outside Abortion Clinic

Vice President JD Vance drew international attention to the case of UK army veteran Adam Smith-Connor who was arrested for silently praying outside an abortion clinic. Vance condemned the case as an example of 'Soviet'-style European censorship during a speech at the Munich Security Conference. Smith-Connor was found guilty of breaching a Public Spaces Protection Order and ordered to pay a fine. Alliance Defending Freedom International is supporting Smith-Connor's legal appeal.

Vice President JD Vance left UK army veteran Adam Smith-Connor 'incredibly surprised' after his story of being arrested for silently praying outside an abortion clinic became the focus of a defense of free speech and religious liberty on the international stage over the weekend. 'I had no idea it was going to happen,' Smith-Connor said Sunday on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.' 'I'm a physiotherapist. I was treating a patient.

I just had a few minutes' gap between patients… and the vice president of America was talking about my case, so it was incredibly surprising, and I'm very grateful to him for highlighting this case.' Smith-Connor was found guilty of breaching the local government's Public Spaces Protection Order in October, nearly two years after standing outside an abortion facility with his head bowed in silent prayer. He was ordered to pay £9,000 (approximately $11,330 USD) to his prosecutors as a result. Vance highlighted the case as he blasted 'Soviet'-style European censorship in an address to European leaders at the Munich Security Conference last Friday. 'The backslide away from conscience rights has placed the basic liberties of religious Britons, in particular, in the crosshairs,' the vice president said. 'A little over two years ago, the British government charged Adam Smith-Connor, a 51-year-old physiotherapist and an Army veteran with the heinous crime of standing 50 meters from an abortion clinic and silently praying for three minutes, not obstructing anyone, not interacting with anyone, just silently praying on his own.' Lois McLatchie Miller, senior legal communications officer at Alliance Defending Freedom International, informed Smith-Connor of Vance's acknowledgment through a phone call. She told 'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy that ADF International is supporting his legal defense as they seek to appeal the judgment later this year. 'This intervention from Vice President Vance highlighting the case really exposes that this is the worst example of censorship in the West right now. If we cannot think thoughts in our heads on certain British streets, we have no hope for freedom anywhere else.





