VP JD Vance addresses US-Israel relationship, whether Iran is trying to 'play' the United States

VP JD Vance says U.S. and Israel have some shared and diverging interests, stressing American policy will prioritize preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

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’addressed the United States’ diplomatic relationship with Israel Monday as President Donald Trump’s partnership with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been strained recently.

"The Israelis and the United States, we have a lot of shared interests, but we also have some situations where our interests diverge," Vance said on" "I think where the president has been very clear here is that while Israel obviously has some objectives that it has, the United States’ main objective in Iran is to ensure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon," he added. Vance’s remarks come after recent U.S. intelligence reports raised concerns about Israel’s surveillance efforts targeting American negotiators involved in U.S.-Iran peace talks.

Vice President JD Vance has said military action against Iran is on the table if an agreement to end the conflict is not reached. Trump also recently confirmed calling Netanyahu"f---ing crazy" in a heated phone call over Israel’s military operations in Lebanon, exposing a rare rift between the two leaders. As tensions between Israeli and American officials intensify over how to proceed with Iran negotiations, the Pentagon has raised Israel to be a top counterintelligence threat.

The vice president acknowledged that while Israel's security concerns remain important, U.S. policy toward Iran will always be guided by American national interests.

"Over the last year and a half, we've created the space necessary where the president believes – and I think that he's right – that we can get the long-term settlement to "Now, Israel may like that, they may not like that," he continued. "But fundamentally, we think this is in the best interest of the United States of America.

" U.S. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on Sept. 29, 2025 in Washington, D.C. TRUMP BROKERS IRAN CEASEFIRE AS EXPERTS SAY REGIME’S ARSENAL IS SHATTERED BUT THREAT REMAINS The attacks mark the first time Iran and Israel have targeted each other since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire went into effect in early April.

Vance signaled negotiations are showing signs of progress, saying Iran is putting"real things" on the table and arguing that a "The Iranians don't want this war to continue," the vice president told Fox News.

"It's not in their best interest, and I think they're coming to the table,Vice President JD Vance walks upstairs to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on April 11, 2026, for talks about Iran. JD VANCE SAYS TRUMP IS 'LOCKED AND LOADED' TO RESTART MILITARY CAMPAIGN AGAINST IRAN IF NUCLEAR TALKS FAIL Vance expressed optimism that a finalized Middle East peace deal could be reached, while stressing that robust monitoring and inspections will be critical to ensure Iran keeps up their end of the nuclear deal.

"We've been very involved in these negotiations," he said. "We're going to take the attitude of: ‘Accomplish the president's mission, but verify over the long term that the Iranians are keeping their end of the bargain. ’ It's a tall order, but it's one that the president has put us in a good position to achieve.

" "The number one thing that went wrong with the Obama deal is that there was not a proper inspections regime to ensure that the Iranians could





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