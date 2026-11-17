NASA celebrates Voyager 1 reaching 16 billion miles while OC Sheriff's Department investigates deputy interaction with ICE agents outside county jail.

NASA marks a historic milestone as the Voyager 1 spacecraft reaches a distance of one light day from Earth, totaling 16 billion miles in interstellar space on Wednesday. This unprecedented achievement makes the probe the farthest human-made object from our planet, traveling through a region where light takes a full 24 hours to traverse the distance between the spacecraft and command centers on Earth.

Voyager 1 Interstellar Distance Milestone

Command signals sent from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena now require an entire day to reach the spacecraft, underscoring the vast scale of its journey. Despite the immense distance, Voyager 1 continues to transmit daily scientific data regarding magnetic fields, plasma density, and cosmic rays using its remaining operational instruments. Although its cameras were deactivated in 1990 to conserve energy, the probe remains active in gathering critical information about the interstellar medium.

Also read NASA's Voyager 1 mission forever changed our view of Jupiter (photos)

Suzanne Dodd, the project manager for the Voyager missions, noted that the environment outside our solar system is nearly devoid of light, leaving little visual subject matter for the disabled cameras. To celebrate this achievement, NASA invites the global public to participate in a coordinated light display following sunset on Tuesday, encouraging individuals to flash Voyager's Morse code call sign using smartphones or flashlights.

OC Sheriff Department Internal Investigation

In a separate development within California, the Orange County Sheriff's Department has launched an internal inquiry after surveillance footage revealed interactions between deputies and federal immigration agents. The department confirmed on Friday that two employees are currently on administrative leave while investigators review video recorded on October 31 from outside the Orange County Central Men's Jail in Santa Ana.

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The released surveillance video depicts two OCSD personnel engaging in what the department described as a five-second conversation with ICE agents standing in an unmarked vehicle. This brief exchange occurred just minutes before ICE officers arrested a man who had been hiding in the public courtyard of the jail facility. The incident has triggered a formal review of potential policy violations regarding inter-agency cooperation.

California Immigration Enforcement Limits

State law strictly limits local police cooperation with federal immigration agents by prohibiting state and local law enforcement from investigating or arresting individuals for immigration enforcement purposes. Sheriff Don Barnes stated in a formal statement that the Orange County Sheriff's Department does not enforce federal immigration law but will cooperate with ICE only to the extent permitted by existing statutes.

Barnes emphasized that personnel acting outside the law and department policy will face appropriate accountability. He reaffirmed the department's commitment to enforcing state and local laws equally, regardless of an individual's citizenship status, while balancing the need for cooperation with federal partners under legal constraints.

Community Reactions to Police Interaction

Advocacy groups and local officials have responded to the incident with mixed perspectives on transparency and community trust. Carlos Perea, executive director of the Harbor Institute for Immigrant and Economic Justice, argued that the event reflects a broader cultural issue within the department, calling for an end to all collaboration with ICE.

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Hector Bustos, communications director for the political organizing group Chispa, expressed satisfaction that an investigation was initiated but doubted the effectiveness of self-policing. He cited a long-standing history of close ties between the Orange County Sheriff's Department and ICE, urging for an independent investigation to ensure true accountability for any misconduct.

LAist reported that community member Sarmiento highlighted the chilling effect such interactions have on public trust, noting that residents may hesitate to report crimes or serve as witnesses if they fear immigration enforcement. Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee welcomed the internal probe, stressing that local agencies must remain focused on public safety rather than federal immigration priorities.

School District Addresses Artificial Intelligence

In educational news, the Los Angeles Unified School District is actively seeking community input on the integration of generative artificial intelligence in classrooms. The district has established an ad-hoc committee specifically tasked with examining the capabilities of this new technology and determining its appropriate role within the educational curriculum.

This initiative reflects a growing national conversation about how schools can adapt to rapid technological changes while maintaining academic integrity. The committee will evaluate various applications of generative AI tools, aiming to create guidelines that balance innovation with responsible educational practices for students and staff alike.