NASA’s long-lived deep-space mission will celebrate its 50th anniversary late next year. But first it’s passing a historic boundary, reaching a distance of one light-day, or nearly 26 billion kilometers, from Earth

NASA’s long-lived deep-space mission will celebrate its 50th anniversary late next year. But first it’s passing a historic boundary, reaching a distance of one light-day, or nearly 26 billion kilometers, from EarthNicky Fox was driving through the gates of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory this past October when she received a jarring text message: “We didn’t get data from Voyager 1 this morning.

” Fox, leader of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, often refers to this beloved spacecraft as a friend.

Also read Voyager 1 nears historic 1 light-day mark

“Every day they send you the equivalent of a postcard home,” she says. “It’s 0’s and 1’s that we turn into amazing interplanetary data. ” NASA’s Voyager 1 probe has been traversing the cosmos since September 5, 1977, when it launched on an ambitious mission to the outer planets that would ultimately take it beyond the solar system. Along the way, it has delivered spectacular science, capturing enchanting views of Jupiter’s” suspended in a sunbeam.

The spacecraft’s engineering is just as marvelous as its science: in 2012, despite what one member of its team jokingly calls “prehistoric technology,” it became the first human-made object to enter interstellar space. And now, at more than 16 billion miles away from Earth, it’s heading toward a nearly unfathomable milestone—the distance of a light-day.. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.

November 18 at 5:16 A.M. EST . But when Fox got that worrying text in mid-October, she momentarily wondered if the hardy spacecraft would reach that milestone in darkness.

“There was that pit in the stomach of just ‘oh, my goodness,’” she says. “And actually, I think then the light-day became a very significant thing for me. ” The glitch was just another day at the office for the members of the Voyager team, who have become accustomed to rescuing the probe from one calamity after another as.

“Don’t worry, Nicky, we’ll get it back,” Fox recalls team members reassuring her. Before they could send any commands to the spacecraft, however, This time the spacecraft only went quiet for a total of 48 hours, but after nearly a half-century of operations, it has been through quite a bit. Onlyare still on as part of a power-saving measure, ensuring it has the strength to keep going.

This is a major reason it should be able to get across the looming light-day milestone. Counterintuitively, Voyager 1’s sister spacecraft,, launched 16 days before its sibling but has followed a different trajectory that brought it to interstellar space in 2018; Voyager 2 still has The simple fact that these spacecraft still work at all testifies to the extraordinary planning behind their creation—and the heroic efforts of the personnel keeping them alive. Both offer reasons aplenty for celebration.

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But the light-day landmark is an extra opportunity to reflect on not just the progress of Voyager 1 but also the passage of time here on Earth.

“I started working on one of the Voyager instruments a few years before they launched and have worked with them and the data they have returned for my entire career,” says William Kurth, a co-investigator on the Voyager Plasma Wave instrument. “Until now, I had never conceived of a time when I would wonder which of us would outlast the other. ” “I think John Casani said it best: We didn’t design them to last 30 years or 40 years.

We designed them not to fail,” says Kelly Perry, Voyager 1’s data systems engineer.was Voyager’s project manager in the 1970s and the first to envision the Golden Records—beautiful time capsules on both Voyager 1 and 2 that hold fingerprints of humanity. Each record isthings that include Louis Armstrong’s “Melancholy Blues,” a Peruvian wedding song and greetings in 55 different languages, as well as a stylus and playback instructions, all in the hope that an extraterrestrial civilization may find them one day and experience the echoes of Earth.

Casani died in 2025 at the age of 92.

“I am thankful for the care and creativity of past team members in keeping the spacecraft thriving,” says Bhavana Gupta, who has been Voyager power analyst for the past year. “Not many people have the chance to work on spacecraft that launched decades before they were born.

”In some sense, there is nothing scientifically special about Voyager 1 reaching a light-day—after all, the duration of a “day” is a decidedly Earth-centric measurement—but the general distance does have some interesting technological effects for the spacecraft.

“The one-light-day distance is not a noteworthy location other than it is really far away,” says Adam Szabo, principal investigator for the Voyager 1 and 2 magnetometers. “Technologically, it is a good illustration of how hard it is to operate a spacecraft in the outer heliosphere and local interstellar medium. ” The term “light-day” refers to how light takes a full 24 hours to cross this distance.

That travel time creates a bit of a complication for Voyager 1 scientists when they attempt to communicate with the spacecraft—especially when troubleshooting issues with the probe such as the one that occurred in October.

“Whatever change or correction we want to command, we need two days—one day there and another back—to find out if the command worked or further corrective action is needed,” says Szabo, who started working with the probes as a Ph. D. student in 1988. This can be particularly disconcerting, Fox says, if the spacecraft has lost its attitude control, making its radio dish no longer point in toward Earth.

“That’s a hell of a long way to be trying to send pings while you have to wait for the spacecraft to turn around,” she adds. As remarkable as reaching one light-day may seem, what’s all the more notable is its revelation of just how small we really are.

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A single light-day represents 16,094,799,096 miles in distance; for context, the moon is about 238,855 miles from Earth, meaning a light-day is equal to about 67,383 Earth-moon distances back-to-back. This puts the concept of a light-—a metric astronomers breezily use in daily life just as often as we use miles or kilometers—into an appropriately mind-numbing context.

Perhaps, Perry wonders, having a tangible object take 49 years to reach a single light-day makes the true immensity of space easier to obtain.

“It’s a distance people can grasp,” she says. “It’s this generation’s ‘Pale Blue Dot. ’” As for what’s next: Well, the Voyagers’ duties aren’t only to travel far—they’re to travel far and to explore. These probes have been quite revolutionary for astronomy, having provided the first close-ups of Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus.

They even discovered several moons.

“At virtually every phase of their explorations, they have surprised us at the endless creativity of the natural universe; none of the planets or moons they visited were as simple as expected,” Kurth says. And by entering the interstellar medium, both spacecraft have revealed what happens in a place humans once only dreamed of accessing, opening up many new questions scientists are eager to answer.

“We’ve proven interstellar space is very dynamic,” Perry says. “It’s much more interesting than the empty void that many people believe it is. ” For instance, Voyager data show shock waves from solar storms that create auroras in our skies persisting beyond the heliopause.

“This should not happen in the ancient local interstellar medium, where every disturbance should have dissipated away a long time ago,” Szabo says. “Yet even at away, the sun still manages to impact the local space environment. ” Interstellar plasma density also seems to increase the farther out you get, and the magnetic field direction seen at the boundaries of our cosmic neighborhood doesn’t immediately change once you get to the interstellar medium.

“We don’t know why this is so,” Kurth says. “We hope Voyager will continue far enough to see where the rotation occurs. ”from all around the world to use flashlights pointed at the sky to send Morse code postcards back to Voyager 1 the way it has always done for us. Though the probe won’t actually be able to detect these messages, they’ll remind us that Voyager 1 may be long gone, but it is certainly not forgotten.

“I think we all sort of think of Voyager as a bit of a friend because it’s been with us so long,” Fox says. “It’s, once again, at 49 years old, breaking another record, breaking another boundary, pushing us further into space as humanity. ”Great science journalism requires human expertise, time, effort and creativity. And it costs money.

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