Just as NASA’s Voyager 1 was about to become the first human-made object to travel a light-day from Earth, the probe had yet another communication breakdown.

Just as it was about to reach a historic milestone that made it the first human-made object to travel one light-day from Earth, NASA’s aging Voyager 1 spacecraft experienced yet another communication breakdown.

The deep-space probe is no longer sending science and engineering data and is returning only an empty “carrier signal” — a continuous radio signal that normally also contains information gathered by the spacecraft’s instruments. NASA detected the problem on November 14, five days before Voyager 1 was set to mark the light-day achievement.

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One light-day is the distance at which a radio signal, moving at the speed of light, takes 24 hours to reach the spacecraft — roughly 16 billion miles . Using the carrier signal and trajectory calculations, the Voyager engineers were able to confirm the probe had reached that distance.

However, there is now concern about the status of the 49-year-old spacecraft, which launched in September 1977 and has extended its mission more than 10 times longer than expected. The presence of a carrier signal, according to NASA, means that Voyager 1’s navigation computer is keeping the spacecraft correctly pointed at Earth and its antenna and broadcast equipment are still working.

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But the absence of data hints at an issue with an onboard computer tasked with collecting information from the probe’s scientific instruments. Out of the 10 instruments onboard Voyager 1, only two are still operating, while the others have been turned off to save power.

The Voyager 1 team is working on the problem, but its extreme distance makes applying fixes painstakingly slow, as any command sent to the spacecraft takes 24 hours to reach it, and any response takes another 24 hours to get to the mission team on Earth. The Voyager 1 spacecraft launches from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on September 5, 1977.

CNN reached out to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, from which both Voyager spacecraft are managed, for comment. A NASA spokesperson said that the issue is still ongoing but offered no further details. A bumpy road The malfunction echoes one that occurred exactly three years prior, on November 14, 2023, when Voyager 1 also stopped sending science data over its carrier signal.

On that occasion, NASA engineers identified an issue with the flight data subsystem, or FDS – one of Voyager 1’s three onboard computers. The FDS collects and packages the science and engineering data before transmitting it. A single chip within the computer stopped working, so NASA simply excluded that chip from running any code. This tweak, however, created a cascade of problems, because the remaining chips didn’t have sufficient memory to hold the entire code.

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As a workaround, the Voyager engineers divided the code into sections and made adjustments that allowed the separate sections to run as a whole. NASA has yet to confirm that the FDS is also the source of the current problem, but available information suggests it may be the culprit. More recently, in late October, Voyager 1 experienced a complete loss of communication and didn’t send any signal at all to Earth for two days.

Even though the issue resolved itself, the incident was an alarming and poignant reminder that the probe is running on borrowed time. NASA is investigating a potential link between this issue and the latest interruption in the data stream. It’s hard to predict exactly how much longer the spacecraft can operate. For decades, mission controllers have continued to estimate Voyager 1 would last three to five more years, and kept adding time by finding creative ways to extend its lifespan.

Related article An artist’s concept depicting a Voyager spacecraft. The farthest spacecraft from Earth reaches unprecedented milestone in interstellar space 8 min read Since Voyager 1 lifted off, it has racked up an impressive list of scientific achievements. The probe and its twin spacecraft, Voyager 2, which launched in late August 1977, were originally built to last just five years and explore Jupiter and Saturn.

Both probes are currently studying interstellar space, having left the heliosphere — a vast protective bubble generated by the sun’s magnetic field — in 2012 and 2018, respectively. Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.