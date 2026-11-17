Voyager 1 has been on an incredible journey that's defied all expectations.

Voyager 1 Has Traveled Through Space at 38,000 Mph Since 1977. This Wednesday, It Will Finally Reach 1 Light-Day From Earth. Voyager 1 has been on an incredible journey that's defied all expectations.

And it's hours away from reaching another huge milestone. The small car-sized spacecraft was the first human-made object to enter interstellar space, and for almost 50 years it's been hurtling away from Earth at 61,100 kilometers per hour. Or to be precise, on 18 November 2026 at 10:16 UTC , Voyager 1 will reach a distance of 25.9 billion kilometers from its home planet.

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That's the same distance that light travels in a single day… and for Voyager 1, it will have taken the spacecraft more than 49 years. And NASA wants us all to join the celebrations. Artist's Concept of Voyager.

"Voyager 1 will be the first human-made object to reach this distance from Earth, adding to a long list of historic firsts for the mission," aTo commemorate the moment, NASA has asked the public to send a light signal into space after sunset on Tuesday 17 November. The ready-made flasher will beam out"V G R" in Morse code. It's not just a cool bragging right. It actually affects the communication scientists can have with the probe.

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"If I send a command and say 'good morning, Voyager 1,' at 8 am on a Monday morning, I'm going to get Voyager 1's response back to me on Wednesday morning at approximately 8 am," Voyager 1's original mission was simply to fly past Jupiter and Saturn – goals it completed in 1979 and 1980 respectively – and then it just. kept. going. "We hope someday, having solved the problems we face, to join a community of galactic civilizations.

This record represents our hope and our determination, and our good will in a vast and awesome Universe.

" – Former US President Jimmy Carter's message carried by Voyager 1 Two instruments now remain: the magnetometer and the plasma wave subsystem, which is still sampling the faint electromagnetic heartbeat of interstellar space. NASA hopes Voyager 1 will keep communicating with Earth into the early 2030s, before its power supply finally drops below the minimum threshold needed to run anything at all.

Etched onto Voyager's disc are greetings in more than 50 languages, the sound of rain and surf, music from Beethoven'sto Chuck Berry's 'Johnny B. Goode', and a pulsar map showing where Earth is, in case anyone out there ever finds it. The Golden Record also contains an introductory statement from then US president Jimmy Carter, who was in office when Voyager 1 launched, and who summarised some of the aspirations of the scientists who assembled the first galactic mix tape:We cast this message into the cosmos.

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It is likely to survive a billion years into our future, when our civilization is profoundly altered and the surface of the Earth may be vastly changed. Of the 200 billion stars in the Milky Way galaxy, some – perhaps many – may have inhabited planets and spacefaring civilizations.

If one such civilization intercepts Voyager and can understand these recorded contents, here is our message: "This is a present from a small distant world, a token of our sounds, our science, our images, our music, our thoughts, and our feelings. We are attempting to survive our time so we may live into yours. We hope someday, having solved the problems we face, to join a community of galactic civilizations.

This record represents our hope and our determination, and our good will in a vast and awesome Universe.