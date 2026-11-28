Spain's far-right Vox party is expected to double its seats in Sunday's snap election, potentially becoming kingmakers in parliament after mass protests over housing costs.

Spain's far-right Vox party is on the verge of a historic electoral breakthrough in Sunday's snap general election, a vote triggered by progressive Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez following widespread mass protests over soaring rents and house prices. Led by Santiago Abascal, the party has cultivated deep ties with former U.S. President Donald Trump's MAGA movement and is projected to nearly double its current parliamentary strength. This surge positions Vox to become the decisive kingmaker in the Spanish Congress, marking a potential shift away from the progressive policies that have defined Sánchez's administration.

Vox Electoral Projection and Seat Count

Political analysts anticipate that Vox will secure its best result since entering the political scene in April 2019. Guillermo Fernández Vázquez, a political scientist at Carlos III University of Madrid (UC3M), expects the party to capture between 16 and 19 percent of the total vote. This performance would translate to approximately 60 seats in the lower chamber, significantly up from the 33 seats held in the 2023 election. Fernández Vázquez noted that Vox is expected to increase its vote share more than any other competing party, fundamentally altering the balance of power in the Spanish parliament.

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MAGA Alignment and Transnational Ties

Vox operates as one of the closest international allies to the MAGA movement, with Abascal attending Trump's inauguration in January 2025 and receiving public endorsements from Trump ally Elon Musk on X. The relationship began expanding in 2020 when Abascal traveled to the U.S., facilitated by Rafael Bardají, a former associate of former Prime Minister José María Aznar with strong Republican Party connections. Trump publicly backed the party in 2022, praising Abascal for the great job they were doing in a video shared at a Madrid rally. Unlike other European far-right leaders such as Giorgia Meloni or Marine Le Pen, Abascal has not criticized Trump's recent policies on Greenland, tariffs, or the war in Iran.

Ideological Platform and Policy Goals

Co-founded by Abascal in 2013 and launched in 2014 after he left the center-right People's Party (PP), Vox campaigns for stricter immigration controls, lower taxes, and the deportation of all undocumented migrants. The party strongly opposes Catalan and Basque separatism, advocating for a unified Spain. Jeremy Cliffe, senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, described Vox as the right wing of the old PP, arguing that it fills a void for conservatives who felt their original party was not fighting hard enough against perceived threats. The party is also closely linked to conservative think tanks with ties to the Trump administration, including the Heritage Foundation and the America First Policy Institute.

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Strain in U.S.-Spain Progressive Relations

The election highlights a growing wedge between the U.S. and Spain under Sánchez, who has clashed with Trump over migration, NATO spending, and the situation in Gaza. Cliffe stated that Trump views Sánchez's government as an irritant and an ideological challenge to the direction he wants Europe to take. While other European right-wing figures have maintained some distance from Trump's controversial stances, Abascal's unwavering support suggests that a Vox victory could strengthen transnational conservative networks. Trump's criticism of Spain as a loser and a wasted cause during his second term underscores the ideological chasm between his administration and Madrid's progressive leadership.

Impact on Spanish Political Landscape

For Spain, which has established itself as a progressive stronghold in Europe, this election represents a crucial crossroad. The potential doubling of Vox seats in the Congress could force a major shift to the right in Spanish domestic and foreign policy. With Sánchez calling the snap election to address public anger over housing costs, the result will determine whether progressive reforms continue or if the government is forced to accommodate far-right demands. As voters head to the polls, the outcome will not only reshape Spanish politics but also signal the strength of MAGA-aligned movements across the continent.