Spain's VOX party leader condemns the Canary Islands migrant crisis as a treasonous invasion linked to Pedro Sanchez's policies ahead of November 29 elections.

Santiago Abascal, the leader of Spain's far-right VOX party, delivered a forceful condemnation of the ongoing migration surge in the Canary Islands on Monday night, labeling the event a planned invasion. He directly blamed the crisis on the migration policies enacted by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party government.

Migrant Crisis Details and El Hierro Impact

The Canary Islands are currently experiencing a severe humanitarian and logistical strain following the arrival of over 11,000 illegal migrants during the first half of November. These individuals arrived on approximately 100 boats, with a significant portion landing over the recent weekend. El Hierro, one of the smaller islands in the archipelago, has been disproportionately affected by this influx.

Also read Spain Declares Emergency As 3,200 Migrants Reach Canary Islands

Of the total arrivals, more than 9,000 migrants reached El Hierro, an island with a local population of only 12,000 residents. This sudden movement nearly doubled the island's population in just a few days, creating intense pressure on local infrastructure and resources. The situation has sparked local protests, with residents demonstrating against the continuous arrival of small boats at the La Restinga quay on November 9, 2026.

VOX Rally and Political Accusations

Abascal traveled to Tenerife, the largest island in the Canary group, to address a rally attended by over 5,000 supporters. During this speech, he compared the current situation to the mass migrant incident in Ceuta that occurred in late July, describing the events in the Canaries as an act of invasion. He argued that these arrivals are not accidental but are linked to the government's mass regularization programs and social benefit distribution.

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Abascal accused the socialist government of treason for failing to defend Spanish territorial waters with the Navy and for not adequately protecting Ceuta. He criticized the provision of hotel housing and food for migrants while claiming that many Spanish citizens struggle to afford basic necessities. The rally served as a key moment in the campaign for the snap elections scheduled for November 29.

Controversy Over Migrant Redistribution

A central point of contention in Abascal's speech was the government's rejection of distributing the new arrivals to other parts of mainland Spain. He argued that spreading migrants across the country would signal that every arrival is acceptable, thereby encouraging more irregular entries. He criticized opponents who claim to defend the Canaries but actually seek to disperse the problem nationwide rather than stopping it at the source.

Instead, Abascal called for a strict policy where no further canoes are allowed to enter the Canary Islands. He demanded that all migrants already present be sent back to the ports from which they departed. This stance highlights the deep political divide in Spain regarding how to handle irregular migration flows and the responsibility sharing between autonomous communities.

VOX Policy Proposals and Electoral Context

The VOX leader outlined specific policy demands, including the immediate repatriation of anyone who enters Spain illegally and the strict enforcement of existing migration laws. He emphasized that those who enter without legal status should never be granted legal status and that criminals should be imprisoned in their home countries. Abascal also introduced the concept of remigration, arguing it is a common-sense solution to help those who cannot afford life in Spain while encouraging young professionals to return.

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He claimed that six million people have moved to Spain in the past five years, causing a collapse in the housing market and straining education and healthcare systems. The speech concluded with reports of some rally participants chanting abusive slogans directed at Prime Minister Sanchez. These statements underscore the heightened tensions in Spanish politics as the country heads toward the critical November 29 election.