Vox Child of the Collective Star Trek Picard Magic the Gathering Crossover

Jack Crusher returns as Vox in Magic the Gathering Star Trek crossover Commander deck. Explore the card mechanics and November release details for fans.

Jack Crusher, the son of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Dr. Beverly Crusher, is returning to the spotlight in a major crossover event between Star Trek and Magic: The Gathering. The character, who was introduced in Star Trek: Picard as a significant plot point involving Picard's hidden past, will appear in his fully assimilated Borg form. This transformation serves as the centerpiece for a new collectible card in the upcoming We Are the Borg Commander deck.

Borg Transformation Narrative Background

During the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, Jack experienced disturbing visions and developed unusual abilities he could not explain. He eventually discovered that these traits stemmed from a genetic connection to the Borg, inherited because his father had been previously assimilated as Locutus. This genetic link made Jack highly valuable to the Borg Queen, who proceeded to assimilate him and transform him into Vox, Child of the Collective.

Also read Star Trek First Contact Analysis Patrick Stewart Best Performance Borg

The storyline culminated in the series finale when Jean-Luc Picard managed to rescue his son. The rescue operation freed Jack from the Borg's mental control, allowing him to reclaim his humanity and escape the collective consciousness that had enslaved him. This dramatic arc remains one of the most intense moments in the franchise's recent history.

New Card Mechanics and Stats

The new card titled Vox, Child of the Collective appears in the Magic: The Gathering Star Trek crossover set. It is classified as a rare Legendary Artifact Creature-Borg. The card features a power and toughness rating of 3/3, indicating its combat capabilities on the battlefield. Players will need to pay a mana cost of five to play this unit, which includes one blue mana requirement among the total cost.

Advertisement

Vox possesses a unique ability that activates when the creature enters the battlefield. The effect also triggers at the beginning of the player's first main phase. This ability grants the next artifact creature and Spacecraft spells cast during that turn the undaunted ability. This mechanic reduces the mana costs of those spells based on the number of opponents in the game.

We Are the Borg Deck Strategy

The We Are the Borg Commander deck centers its theme around assimilation and expanding the influence of the Collective. Led by the Borg Queen, the deck is designed to strengthen artifact creatures and assimilate opposing forces. Players can build a dangerous Borg army by leveraging the synergies between cards like Vox and other iconic characters from the series.

The deck includes Locutus of Borg, allowing players to reunite Jack with his father's assimilated form within their strategies. Other recognizable characters featured in the deck include Seven of Nine and Hugh. These cards work together to create a cohesive strategy focused on overwhelming opponents with enhanced Borg units and spacecraft.

Crossover Release Dates and Delays

Wizards of the Coast has confirmed that the Star Trek crossover includes four Commander decks. In addition to We Are the Borg, the set features Federation Fleet led by Jean-Luc Picard, Landing Party featuring Spock, and Klingon Fury led by Worf. Each Commander deck contains one hundred cards, with thirty-two cards being new to Magic: The Gathering.

Advertisement

Production and shipping delays are currently affecting Commander decks in North America. Wizards of the Coast warned that some products may arrive after the planned November 13 release date. Certain products in other regions are also experiencing delays, though no revised release dates have been announced for these areas.

The larger Magic: The Gathering and Star Trek crossover is still scheduled for release on November 13, 2026. This date celebrates sixty years of the Star Trek franchise. Pre-release events will begin on November 6, allowing players to purchase sealed product early. A digital launch is scheduled for MTG Arena on November 10.

This ambitious project brings together iconic characters, starships, enemies, and technology from across the Star Trek universe. The collection includes dozens of iconic moments and references to celebrate the franchise's long history. Fans of both Magic: The Gathering and Star Trek can expect a comprehensive experience that bridges the gap between the two beloved franchises.