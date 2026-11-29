Prime Video announces Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash will return for Vought Rising. The new Boys universe expansion arrives in 2027, expanding the franchise beyond The Boys Season 5.

Prime Video is expanding its superhero franchise with a new series titled Vought Rising, scheduled to debut in 2027. The streaming giant confirmed that actors Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash will reprise their respective roles as Soldier Boy and Clara Vought. This announcement follows the massive success of the final season of The Boys, which recently concluded its five-year run.

The Boys Universe Expansion Plans

The Boys premiered on Prime Video in 2019 and quickly evolved into one of the most popular superhero dramas globally. The franchise includes two seasons of the Gen V spin-off, which was subsequently canceled. Despite the cancellation of Gen V, the studio is proceeding with larger plans for the intellectual property. Vought Rising represents the next major entry in this growing cinematic and television universe.

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Confirmed Cast Members and Roles

Jensen Ackles returns as the iconic anti-hero Soldier Boy, a character who has been central to the franchise's backstory. Aya Cash takes on the role of Clara Vought, a key figure within the Vought International corporation. These casting choices were revealed after the release of the first trailer for Vought Rising. The trailer dropped shortly after the conclusion of The Boys Season 5 finale.

Cast Changes In New Spin-offs

A notable departure from the main cast involves Antony Starr, who plays Homelander. Starr will not return to reprise his role in the upcoming VR game titled The Boys: Trigger Warning. This virtual reality experience was released in March of this year. Jake Green, known for his role as Nick Johnson in 9-1-1, provides the voice work for Homelander in the game.

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Franchise Legacy And Future Outlook

Prime Video has released numerous successful projects this year, but The Boys remained at the center of public conversation. The original series garnered Emmy-worthy performances from Karl Urban and Jack Quaid alongside Starr. The new spin-off aims to capitalize on the enduring popularity of these characters. Vought Rising is set to join the roster of superhero content on the platform.

Next Steps For The Franchise

The announcement marks a strategic move by Prime Video to sustain interest in the genre. The studio has a clear roadmap for the next several years. Vought Rising serves as a bridge between the original series and future untold stories. Fans are now awaiting more details regarding the plot and production timeline for 2027.