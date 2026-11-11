Voting Issues on Dancing With the Stars Spark Fan Outcry and Executive Clarifications

Fans report text‑to‑vote failures during the Season 34 finale, leading to calls for transparency from producers and explanations from show executives.

During the Season 34 finale of Dancing With the Stars, held on November 25, viewers reported that text messages sent to vote for their favourite performers were not being delivered. Fans on X posted messages such as YO STOP THE COUNT???? @officialdwts, and others blamed Verizon for the outage. An accompanying reminder to text in votes, marked as sponsored by AT&T, also drew attention to the problem and prompted a flood of complaints in the comments section.

Show Run‑Time and Voting Mechanics Clarified

Conrad Green, the show's showrunner, addressed the issue in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the finale. Green said he would prefer not to disclose the exact public vote totals. He explained that the show combines judges' ranking points with public vote points. Couples with the lowest combined total of ranking points are eliminated, and in case of a tie the couple with the fewest public votes falls. This system mirrors how many televised competitions allocate elimination slots.

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Responses from Production Team and Contestants

Executive producer Ryan O'Dowd also spoke to Deadline, refuting accusations that the show may be rigged. O'Dowd emphasized that the voting process is transparent and that no manipulation occurs. He noted that revealing precise vote counts could disincentivise viewers from participating, suggesting that the public needs to trust the fairness of the competition rather than focusing on raw numbers.

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Within the season, contestants such as Johnson, 32, and Shum, 44, earned immunity and automatic bonus points after securing the highest cumulative total of points. Their achievements underscore the importance of the voting system for both contestants and audiences.

Impact on Viewers and Future Episodes

The failure of text votes has raised concerns about the reliability of the voting platform and the potential impact on the outcome of future episodes. Viewers now demand clearer communication from the production team and a stable voting method, especially as the finale approaches. The network has not yet announced any revised voting guidelines, but the controversy is expected to influence how subsequent episodes handle public voting and how they present vote data to audiences.