Voters Revoke Trump's Mandate in Midterms Over Economy and Inflation

New exit poll data reveals a sharp decline in support for Donald Trump as voters prioritize economic hardship and inflation, signaling a major rebuke during the midterm elections.

Early results from Election Day indicate that a significant portion of the American electorate views the midterm elections as a direct opportunity to rebuke President Donald Trump's performance. According to exit polls conducted by NBC News, forty-three percent of voters stated that opposing the president was a primary reason for casting their ballots. This figure represents a substantial increase from the twenty-nine percent who cited the same motivation during the 2018 midterm elections in Trump's first term.

Economic Hardship Drives Voter Dissatisfaction

The primary catalyst for this political shift appears to be the severe financial strain experienced by households across the United States. Most voters reported that inflation is causing tangible hardship for their families, with the affordability of essential goods such as gas, food, and utilities ranking as significant concerns. An overwhelming seventy-five percent of voters described the nation's economy as being in rough shape, a stark contrast to the sixty-eight percent who rated the economy positively during the 2018 midterms.

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Voters have explicitly linked these economic struggles to the current administration's policies. Sixty-five percent of respondents said that Trump's policies have worsened economic conditions in the U.S., while sixty-two percent attributed high prices directly to the president. Nearly half of those casting ballots stated that the cost of living was a crucial factor in their voting decision, reflecting a mood significantly different from the wave election for Democrats that occurred when the economy was perceived more favorably six years ago.

Declining Presidential Approval Ratings

President Trump's overall approval rating has dropped notably among the electorate. The poll found that only thirty-eight percent of voters approve of his performance, which is substantially lower than the forty-five percent approval rating recorded during his first midterm election in 2018. This decline is not isolated to national sentiment but is reflected in specific battleground states as well.

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Majorities of Senate voters in Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, and Texas all expressed disapproval of Trump's handling of his job. These negative sentiment numbers are up compared to the same metrics from 2018, suggesting that the president's second term has faced increased resistance from key demographic groups in critical electoral regions earlier than in his previous cycle.

Party Favorability and Shifting Demographics

Broad disillusionment extends to the major political institutions as well. Voters expressed more unfavorable than favorable views of both the Republican and Democratic Parties. Almost one in five voters reported having no favorable opinion of either party, a figure that is at least five points higher than the share recorded during the previous two midterm elections. The Republican Party currently holds a forty-one percent favorable rating against a fifty-nine percent unfavorable rating, while the Democratic Party sits at forty-one percent favorable and fifty-four percent unfavorable.

Despite the bipartisan dissatisfaction, voters indicated a preference for the Democratic Party to handle major issues such as the economy, foreign policy, healthcare, government corruption, and policies regarding transgender people. The Republican Party retained an advantage only on the issue of immigration. This landscape presents new opportunities for Democrats to regain ground among groups that supported Trump in 2024.

Latino and Young Voter Realignment

Exit polls highlight a notable realignment among Latino voters, who had seen their Democratic identification erode significantly in recent years. The share of Latino voters identifying as Democrats ticked up to forty-three percent this year, an increase from thirty-nine percent in the 2024 presidential election. This shift halted a steady erosion of the Democratic advantage, which had narrowed from thirty-three points in 2018 to ten points in 2024. The current sixteen-point edge for Democrats among Latino voters suggests a potential reversal in long-term trends.

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Additionally, young voters appear to be shifting back toward the Democratic Party after Trump shrank the margin among them in the 2024 presidential election. The data indicates that the coalition that propelled Trump to victory in 2024 is fracturing under the weight of economic anxiety and policy dissatisfaction, creating a volatile and dynamic political environment as the new Congress prepares to convene.