Voters Reject Data Centers in 47 of 50 Ballot Measures Across US

Voters in multiple states rejected at least 47 data center ballot measures, with Ohio seeing the biggest rebuke and only North Dakota approving one project. The results deal a major setback to Elon Musk and tech companies pushing a massive buildout.

American voters rejected data centers in at least 47 of 50 ballot measures across the country, dealing a major setback to Elon Musk and other technology executives pushing a massive buildout of the facilities.

The outcome of three votes remained pending as of Wednesday afternoon, making the final count slightly uncertain. The only favorable outcome for the technology sector occurred in Harwood, North Dakota. Local voters there shot down a measure that would have imposed additional review requirements on industrial sites, including data centers, before they could move forward. The vote marked a rare win for the industry.

Also read Voters Turn Election Night Into a Bloodbath for AI Data Centers

Ohio Voters Reject Data Center Expansion Plans

The biggest data center rebuke occurred in Ohio, where 21 ballot measures related to controversial sites were up for consideration. The geographic scope of the rejection was notable, with more than half of the decisive votes taking place in Ohio, a major national hub for data centers and a state that supported Donald Trump in both 2020 and 2024. The opposition was overwhelming in several municipalities.

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In Defiance, Ohio, voters passed a measure with 63 percent support to prohibit new data centers requiring more than 25 megawatts of electricity. Further south, 77 percent of voters in Edgewater, Florida approved a complete ban on new data centers within city limits. The rejection was even stronger in Alhambra, California, where 82 percent of voters supported a measure banning these facilities.

In Wilmington, Ohio, eight out of ten voters rejected a rural rezoning measure that would have paved the way for a new center, demonstrating strong resistance to zoning changes favoring industrial expansion over residential stability. Communities across the country have begun taking proactive legislative steps to manage the AI boom.

Municipalities Implement Data Center Moratoriums

In addition to permanent bans, several municipalities including Bloomington, Illinois, and Peru and Wiscasset in Maine, approved moratoriums or short-term bans. These measures serve as stopgaps, allowing local governments time to assess long-term impacts. Democratic candidate Sherrod Brown focused heavily on the data center issue in his successful senatorial bid, painting Republican opponent Jon Husted as the face of data centers.

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, who defeated longtime incumbent Governor Greg Abbott, has backed a moratorium on data center projects with an emphasis on making sure the facilities do not strain the power grid. According to a Reuters poll conducted in July, only 14 percent of American adults supported the construction of a data center within their own community.

This profound lack of local support materialized into decisive political action across the country, with voters utilizing municipal governance tools to halt or severely limit the physical expansion of the AI boom. Silicon Valley executives and their political allies in the Republican Party have framed data centers as essential economic engines and pillars of national security. They argue that controlling global AI leadership requires uninterrupted construction and operation of these high-energy facilities.

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Elon Musk Acknowledges Public Sentiment on Data Centers

However, voters in numerous municipalities have directly contradicted this narrative. Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest individual and a prominent supporter of Republican causes, reportedly contributed 224 million dollars to support Republican candidates in Texas. Despite this massive financial backing, the backlash against data centers was so significant that Musk himself acknowledged the public sentiment. Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now, Musk wrote on X, referring to one of his pet projects at SpaceX.

The rhetorical concession highlighted the intense local opposition faced by the industry in terrestrial communities. The outcome of the data center ballot initiatives could give members of the 120th Congress impetus to impose regulation on the sites, according to Ed Mills, a policy analyst for investment firm Raymond James. He told the Washington Post that the results signal a shift in the political landscape.

Tech Leaders Face Scrutiny Amid Regulatory Shifts

Top tech executives, such as Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei, are expected to come under the microscope with Democrats firmly entrenched in power in Washington. Meanwhile, Democratic Representative Greg Casar, head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, wrote on X that AI company CEOs should be called to testify under oath.

The revolt against data centers was one of the top issues of the 2026 election, and in a few years we will look back on it as just the early tremor of a much bigger AI earthquake upending American politics, Casar said. Investors and companies like CoreWeave, which have faced protests outside their facilities in Kenilworth, New Jersey, must now navigate a complex political landscape where local opposition can halt projects regardless of federal or state support.

The nationwide rejection signals a potential slowdown in the physical expansion of the artificial intelligence sector. As results continue to come in from undecided races in four states, particularly in Ohio, the full extent of this political shift will become clearer. This trend suggests that future AI growth will require significantly more community engagement and compromise to succeed in the American market.