As the 2026 midterm election approaches, voters cite inflation, rising mortgage rates, and gas prices as primary concerns. Experts suggest local tax reductions and deregulation could help, while geopolitical stability in Iran remains a key factor for immediate economic relief.

As the 2026 midterm election approached, voters told ABC13 their major concern was affordability. Data show that concern was driven by a months-long surge in inflation, a surge in the 30-year fixed mortgage rate, and gas prices rising since early 2026.

"Affordability and job prospects. We are all worried and want a better change for things, and we are definitely looking for someone to represent us to speak about these topics and create change," Laura Ballesteros said. Eyewitness News spoke with a Rice University Professor and Economist about what newly elected lawmakers can do to reduce the cost of living.

Also read Voters weigh affordability and partisanship on Election Day in Alaska

"At the local level, you could reduce property taxes. You could reduce regulations on the housing market so we can build more housing," Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy, Director of the Center for Tax and Budget Policy John Diamond, Ph. D., said.

"Ultimately, we look forward to a day when the Fed can get inflation down and into a rate-cutting cycle that would help lower the price of housing, lower the price of financing a car and other consumer financing decisions. ""What's the one thing that would have the biggest impact? That's the war in Iran.

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If we could figure that out, and we could get out of this uncertainty and out of this conflict, and gas prices could come way down, that would be immediate, and hopefully we would see some relief in terms of diesel costs," Diamond said. ABC13 spoke with voters who said they want relief quickly but said they understand it may take some time.

"I think we are more on a six-month to one-year basis. You're not going to see anything change in one to two months," Diamond said. Governor-elect Hinojosa shares plan for administration