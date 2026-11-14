Voters pass Proposition 42, barring new taxes on personal assets

A group backed by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, pictured in Los Angeles in 2024, helped put Proposition 42 on the ballot.

A group backed by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, pictured in Los Angeles in 2024, helped put Proposition 42 on the ballot. While votes are still being counted across the state, the Associated Press on Friday declared that the ballot measure had passed.

The measure had just over 51% votes in favor and nearly 49% opposed, with about 96% of votes counted. The proposition bars any new tax on personal property, such as 401 accounts, business interests, digital assets, intellectual property, and personal belongings. Real estate isn’t included. It also prohibits retroactive taxes, except in cases of a state-declared emergency.

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Proposition 42 was put on the ballot as a “poison pill” to nullify Proposition 40, a one-time tax on billionaires’ assets that also appeared on the Nov. 3 ballot. Voters rejected Proposition 40, but passed Proposition 42, closing off a potential source of money for the state. If Proposition 40 had passed, Proposition 42 would have nullified the wealth tax if it received more votes.

Its passage means that “voters are concerned that the retirement savings that they have might have been a target for taxation in the future,” said Susan Shelley, vice president of communications at the Howard Jarvis Assoc. , which opposed the tax. Proposition 42 was put on the ballot by Building a Better California, a group funded by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, venture capitalists and other tech executives. The group opposed Proposition 40.

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The California Small Business Assn. , the California Senior Alliance, and the California Professional Firefighters organization also backed Proposition 42.

“Taxes and cost of living are already too high in California — we need protection against taxes on our personal property and retirement savings,” supporters wrote in favor of the measure. Proposition 40 backers said they may return with a proposed wealth tax for the 2028 ballot. Any attempt to target personal assets would require asking voters to nullify Proposition 42.

Dakota Smith is a staff writer in the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, where she covers state government and politics. She was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College.

Queenie Wong is a technology reporter for the Los Angeles Times. At CNET and the Mercury News, she wrote about the world’s largest social networks. Wong also covered politics and education for the Statesman Journal in Salem, Ore. Growing up in Southern California, she started reading The Times as a kid and took her first journalism class in middle school.

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