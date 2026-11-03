Voters in 10 States Decide on AI Data Center Bans and Restrictions

Election Day brings 44 local measures across 10 states regarding AI data centers, with voters deciding on bans, power caps, and approval processes for new facilities.

Voters across 10 states face a critical decision on Election Day regarding the expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure within their local communities. A total of 44 local measures are currently on the ballot, presenting a significant opportunity for residents to influence the placement and regulation of large-scale data centers. These proposals generally target facilities that draw more than 25 megawatts of power, reflecting a growing national debate over the environmental and economic impact of AI development.

Ballot Measures Define Local Restrictions

The core details of these initiatives vary by municipality, but they share a common goal of giving local governments more control over industrial projects. Many measures ask voters whether to ban or temporarily pause data center development entirely. Others propose capping the facilities' power use or requiring specific voter approval for any new projects before they can break ground. Some proposals even give voters a chance to support development under strict conditions, highlighting the divided nature of the issue.

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Stakeholder Views on Power and Cost

Proponents of restrictions argue that data centers benefit tech oligarchs while foisting costs onto ordinary residents. Critics claim that developers should be required to pay for their own power, protect local water quality, and prevent electricity rates from rising for households. In Ohio, Republican Sen. John Husted has become a focal point of this debate, with opponents using voters' outrage to paint him as the face of data centers due to his role in attracting projects and securing tax breaks for the industry.

State-Level Legal and Political Battles

State legislatures have also become arenas for this conflict, with laws often conflicting with local desires. In Maine, the Legislature passed a bill in April that would halt permitting for data centers with electric loads of 20 megawatts or more until November 2027, but Democratic Gov. Janet Mills remains involved in the regulatory process. Kansas lawmakers from both parties previously voted for a 20-year moratorium on new facilities, yet local residents still vote on proposals to restrict them based on peak electrical loads and daily water use thresholds.

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Impact on Communities and Future Steps

The real-world impact of these elections will shape the energy grid and local zoning laws for years to come. In Illinois, voters in five townships will decide whether to support allowing new facilities, while other areas can vote to call for countywide restrictions. Cities like New Albany are considering amendments to require independent review and public hearings before approving large industrial projects. The outcome of these votes will determine whether AI expansion continues unchecked or is slowed by local democratic processes.

References and Related Topics AI Data Center Regulations Election Day 2026 Local Measures Energy Consumption of Data Centers