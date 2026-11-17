Voters in 10 states block AI data centers on Election Day, citing climate impacts, water scarcity, and toxic waste. Learn about the growing resistance to tech infrastructure expansion and its environmental toll.

Voters across 10 states utilized Election Day to directly influence the expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure, with many casting ballots to block the construction of massive AI data centers in their local communities.

This democratic action highlights a growing conflict between rapid technological advancement and local environmental protection, as residents express deep concern over the ecological footprint of new facilities.

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Voters Block Data Center Expansion

Citizens in these ten states used their voting power to stop or delay projects, reflecting a shift in public sentiment against the unchecked growth of high-energy infrastructure.

The pushback comes as tech firms continue to build supersized facilities that require immense amounts of energy and water, often located in areas already facing resource constraints.

Climate Impact of AI Infrastructure

As 200 countries meet at COP31 in Türkiye to discuss reducing greenhouse gases, a serious new menace is driving carbon emissions sharply higher through AI data centers.

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Tech firms are driving the construction of new generation supersized, gas-fired power plants that could lock in hundreds of millions of tons of climate pollution.

One expert noted that the situation is a disaster from a climate perspective, with more facilities appearing and no end in sight.

Proposals for grid-connected natural gas power plants for data centers have virtually tripled since early 2023 and increased by almost half in the last eight months.

Burning gas in these power plants creates unhealthy air pollution, while the extraction and transport of gas threaten communities with a substance packing a per-ton warming impact 34 times greater than carbon dioxide.

Environmental and Health Consequences

Clearing land for well pads, roads, and pipelines strips vegetation, creates soil erosion, and disrupts wildlife corridors, further degrading local ecosystems.

Some of this pollution travels hundreds of miles, degrading air quality downwind and affecting millions of people beyond the immediate construction zone.

Temperature increases from these facilities can extend to 6.2 miles, affecting more than 340 million people by warming the land around them by an average of 3.6°F and up to 16°F in some cases.

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This heat island effect is a major concern as AI centers are expected to boom over the next few years while climate change continues to accelerate.

Water Scarcity and Toxic Waste

Data centers require clean water to ensure their equipment and pipes are not damaged, so they compete with communities for the potable water supply.

Hyperscale data centers can suck between amounts comparable to a city of 10 thousand to 50 thousand people, putting severe strain on local water reserves.

Two-thirds of new data centers built or began development between 2022 and early 2025 were in parts of the country already experiencing high levels of water stress.

The ongoing campaign to build thousands of massive data centers will create a tsunami of discarded electronics, putting the world on a course to triple its annual toxic e-waste in the next 25 years.

This electronic trash contains toxins like lead, mercury, and cadmium, with most being added to domestic landfills where it leaches into water and soil.

Additionally, new cooling methods using PFAS fluids pose health risks, linked to cancer, liver disease, and birth defects, as these chemicals are found in the blood of nearly every living person.