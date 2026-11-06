Voters fired Republicans, they didn’t hire the left

Democrats have the responsibility to show voters they can govern responsibly, while Republicans must find their way back to an agenda that does not alienate virtually their entire base.

Democratic Senate candidate Texas state Rep. James Talarico speaks at an election night event in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Democrats’ victory in Tuesday’s midterms was so decisive that “blue wave” has been replaced by “blue tsunami” as DemocratsHowever, Democrats should resist coming to that conclusion – they did not win as much as Republicans lost.

Make no mistake, Tuesday was a rout. Democrats took both chambers of Congress, and flipped Senate seats in reliably-red states including Texas, Ohio, Kansas, Iowa, and South Carolina. It’s also possible that Democrats add Mississippi and Alaska to their pickups, where Democratic candidates are leading though the races are yet to be called.

Also read ‘LAWYER UP’: Democrats, Republicans waste no time in setting social media ablaze after midterm sweep

Not only are these all states President Trump won two years ago, but some of them – Kansas, South Carolina, and Texas – have not had Democratic Senators in decades. Yet the headlines proclaiming a “blue tsunami” are off the mark. This was not an endorsement of Democrats’ policies, nor of their candidates. Rather, it was a “red collapse.

” In other words, led by Donald Trump, Republicans simply collapsed. Trump’s mismanagement of the economy and war in Iran – not to mention his tone deafEven White voters and White voters without college degrees – key GOP constituencies – had double-digit swings in Democrats’ favor –12 and 14 points, respectively. Democrats to hold 54 Senate seats – that could rise to 56 – and the party’s House majority to land between 251-268 seats.

Advertisement

Those numbers are historic, yet exit polls and actual results in California reveal what Tuesday was actually about – and what it was not. Three-quarters of voters said the economy “is in rough shape,” while nearly two-thirds said Trump’s policies have made the economy worse, and a similar 62% said Trump is responsible for high prices.

As a result, Trump entered midterms with a 38% approval rating, which would be the lowest Election Day number for any president in over two decades, according to Put simply, this was a referendum on the economy, the cost of living, and on the man voters hold responsible. It was not a referendum on the Democratic Party, nor its agenda.

of voters said they have an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party, yet their frustration with Trump was even stronger. California is perhaps the best example of this distinction. On the same night Democrats crushed Republicans across the country, voters here defeated the left’s signature economic proposal.

Proposition 40 – a proposed wealth tax that would have imposed a 5% levy on the state’s billionaires – appears to be headed for defeat,Prop 42 – which bars new state taxes on property such as business holdings and financial assets – by an 8-point margin . As it turns out, a similar pattern was seen throughout the country, with moderates in swing states outperforming progressive and far-left Democrats, highlighting the fact that this was more about rejecting Trump than an attraction to what Democrats were selling.

Advertisement

In Maine, Michigan, and Minnesota, Democrats won Senate seats with three of the most left-wing candidates the party has nominated for statewide elections: Troy Jackson, Abdul El-Sayed, and Peggy Flanagan, respectively. Maine by about 7 points – almost exactly the same margin of victory Kamala Harris had there in 2024. While the rest of the country moved 15-points towards Democrats, Maine did not move at all.

Texas by 12%, a 26-point swing, good for nearly 11 points above the national environment and the first Democratic statewide win there in over three decades. Annie Andrews, Roy Cooper – perhaps the most moderate Democrat running on Tuesday – won the state by nearly 20%, the largest margin in the battlegrounds and almost 8-points ahead of the swing.

If voters were genuinely attracted to anything Democrats were offering – rather than being disgusted by this administration – those margins would not be that different. President Trump’s low approval led Republicans to defeat, as I’ve previously Put another way, both parties would be wise to recognize that, while Democrats undoubtedly emerged victorious on Tuesday, it was entirely because Republicans lost, not because Democrats sold a winning argument.

Ultimately, President Trump handed Democrats solid majorities in the House and Senate via tariffs, trade wars, corruption, and fallout from the Iran war. Angry voters sent a message that they demanded change and were rejecting Trump. Now Democrats have the responsibility to show voters they can govern responsibly, while Republicans must find their way back to an agenda that does not alienate virtually their entire base, as well as independents.