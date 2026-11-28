President Donald Trump is doubling down on unpopular ideas and policies after Democrats gained majorities in the House and Senate in the recent midterm elections.

President Donald Trump is doubling down on ideas that voters say they dislike, a historically unique response to a midterms thrashing in which Democrats gained majorities in the House and Senate.

This week alone, Trump appeared to reject the kind of postelection pivot that presidents before him have made. Instead, he recommitted himself to tariffs, tech billionaires, and autocrats, and he did nothing to correct course and respond to the affordability pressures that caused voters to spurn Republicans. Trump successfully pushed to have billionaire Jensen Huang reinstalled as the Nvidia CEO, after 7 in 10 told The AP Voter Poll that the economy has become rigged in favor of the wealthy.

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“He is so happy to be going back. He calls it his second term,” Trump said Thursday of his ally who was ousted after admitting to an extramarital affair with a woman, Alice Huang, connected to the Chinese government. Beijing denies that she was a spy. Trump on Wednesday rolled out a new round of tariffs that hit China as well as traditional partners such as Japan, South Korea and the European Union.