Voters back referendum for Markham to take control of separate park district amid financial woes

A referendum on the midterm ballot asked voters if the city should take over the park district, with 92% voting in favor.

Political drama is brewing in south suburban Markham over ongoing financial issues with the city's parks department. for prom pictures. At the time, the park director told officers that it was approved by the park board.

City Manager Derrick Champion and other leaders have been to court to enforce an intergovernmental agreement, or IGA, to gain control of what he calls neglected parks. But Champion says questionable spending and lack of financial accountability were raised well before the helicopter even landed last May. He says he doesn't have access to their books. With the ongoing back-and-forth, the city decided to let the voters decide.

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In last Tuesday's election, they put up a referendum asking one simple question —"Should Markham take over the parks?

" with 92% voting yes. April 2027 is when that same question goes on the ballot, but it will be legally binding. Champion says the park district and its board could avoid that if they agree to the looming IGA, which already transfers control to the city.

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"When you have taxpayers throughout the four wards in Markham that are displeased with some of the park conditions, that throws up major red flags on what's going on internally. "Some questions have been raised as to whether the city can afford to take on this financial burdenThe same director behind that. Records show the taxpayer-funded credit card was used to order it all. Champion says he was told that those funds were paid back privately.

But Markham is ready to dive deep into the books to see if anything else needs to be paid back and get the city parks they say running to a better standard.