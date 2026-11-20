LA, OC counted ballots faster this year

This year, the state allocated $29 million in one-time funding to county registrars to help speed up ballot counting. Election officials in Los Angeles and Orange counties say the funding helped as they worked to process higher-than-usual turnout for a midterm election.

The multimillion-dollar question: Were ballots processed faster? The short answer is yes: More ballots were processed within a few days of Election Day than in the 2022 election. At the same time, the surge in voter turnout meant more ballots to count, which meant counting faster didn’t necessarily mean voters got clarity on close races any sooner. The longer it takes to count all the votes, the longer the wait for final election results.

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Some races are still being counted. It’s a common refrain in California each election: Why is it taking so long to count ballots? This year, the state allocated $29 million in one-time funding to county registrars to help speed up the process. Election officials in Los Angeles and Orange counties say the funding helped as they worked to process higher-than-usual turnout for a midterm election.

The short answer is yes: More ballots were processed within a few days of Election Day than in the 2022 election. At the same time, the surge in voter turnout meant more ballots to count. The upshot is that counting faster didn’t necessarily mean voters got clarity on close races any sooner. The longer it takes to count all the votes, the longer the wait for final election results.

In some cases, this means nail-biter races drag on well past Election Day itself. We saw this in the nonpartisanrace. Republican Tim Shaw and Democrat Connor Traut traded places a few times as more votes were tallied day after day. In the city of Los Angeles, the race betweenUnderlying the “long count”Voters can return those ballots through drop boxes or in the mail all the way through Election Day. As long as ballots were postmarked on or before Election Day, they can arrive up to seven days later and still be counted.

If there are any issues with the ballot’s signature, voters are contacted and given the chance to sign again — and they have around three weeks to do so, a longer timeline than any other state,Here’s a closer look at the vote counting process this time around:Los Angeles County received $8 million of the one-time state funding and was"intentional about directing those resources toward improvements that could be sustained beyond a single election,” according to Mike Sanchez, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.and a new signature verification machine.

The county added staff and also encouraged voters to return ballots sooner. The county separately implemented a new 24/7 processing schedule from election night through Nov. 6. Orange County also received state funding — $3.2 million in late August. The county registrar used it to add automated signature verification software, hire additional staff, expand the work area available for processing mail ballots and purchase additional equipment for ballot processing.

The county also launched an early voting campaign called “Your Vote, Counted 1st.” It encouraged voters to submit ballots before Election Day so that they’d be counted earlier in the process.voted this year compared to the 2022 midterm. Even so, the county did reach the near-finish line of ballot processing sooner than in 2022. In Los Angeles County, 99% of all ballots cast in the Nov. 3 election were processed and counted within five days of Election Day.

That’s two days faster than in the June primary, according to Sanchez.voted this year than in the 2022 midterm. And the county also received a record number of vote-by-mail ballots on or after Election Day — over 338,000, higher than the prior record of 311,325 during the 2022 general election, according to Bob Page, Orange County registrar of voters.

Still, the Orange County registrar had processed 95% of accepted ballots one week after Election Day, the same timeline as the June primary, which had considerably fewer ballots. And the vast majority of vote-by-mail ballots submitted before Election Day were in the election night tally: 96% of 630,000 early vote-by-mail ballots were included in the first results posted at 8:05 p.m. on election night, compared to 94% of the 436,000 early vote-by-mail ballots counted by the same time in the June primary.

“We are processing more ballots than we did in the primary and doing it ... in the same amount of time,” Page said. “So our efficiency is better, but because of the number, it’s not like we could get done a day earlier. ”Sanchez, the spokesperson with the L.A. County registrar-recorder/county clerk, told LAist in an email that “state funding certainly helped.

… But it's important to recognize that the state funding was a one-time investment and is not guaranteed in future elections. ” Orange County's Page concurred.

“So the challenge is: OK, we spend a certain amount on hiring more staff, but then the next election, how do we hire more staff? Where’s the money come from? ” Before the state funding influx, Page said the county registrar’s budget was below that of prior years, as Orange County deals with an ongoing budget deficit. He said he cannot rely on getting more money from the county for future elections.

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Mainly, how many voters will continue to wait until Election Day to submit their mail ballots?

“If they want to wait until Election Day, we have to make sure we’re there to serve them,” Page said. “We can encourage people to vote early, explain to them how it helps us get more results on election night. But ultimately, that’s a voter decision. ”Plenty of folks are rethinking the Thanksgiving turkey and adding or swapping in other mains like ham, duck or lamb.

Cookbook author Kiano Moju and Gwen Head Butcher Jon Regalado weigh in on what to serve this holiday. Plenty of folks cook turkey out of tradition, only to throw out the leftovers. Why not consider other options — something you actually want to eat? Even raising the possibility of a turkey-less Thanksgiving is enough to get people passionately defending their viewpoint.about 35% of respondents said turkey was their most disliked Thanksgiving food.

Restaurants and hotels are beginning to offer alternatives, like “Give Thanks for Duck” at Fairmont Breakers in Long Beach and grilled branzino,a cookbook inspired by growing up in California with a Kenyan mother and a Nigerian father, said she’s never been a fan of the bird.

“I personally don’t like the taste. I hate the smell. ” Eventually, after years of turkey-filled Thanksgivings, the rest of the family admitted they felt the same.

“It became clear that none of us cared for turkey as a protein,” she said. Moju said her family has created their own ways of giving thanks around the table, just without the turkey centerpiece. But they didn’t drop it cold turkey . It was a slow phase-out.

For years, whole birds sat as leftovers and were eventually tossed. She came to see that turkey was there “for the sake of American tradition versus for what people actually enjoyed eating. ” So they looked elsewhere for main dishes, drawing inspiration from her mother’s family. They’re Kenyan Maasai ranchers who raise cows, goats and sheep, and their celebratory meals have never centered on a single “hero meat.

”Pili pili beef fry with green beans Stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie have all made a quiet exit too. Instead, they eat beef wet fry with green beans, jollof rice and Kenya chapati , a Michelin-recognized restaurant with a world-class butcher shop in Hollywood, defends the fowl. He says turkey’s bad reputation usually comes down to how it’s cooked. Whole turkeys are in demand at Gwen, and he expects to sell out.

But even with the bird’s enduring popularity, he does hear the same complaint every year: Turkey is dry.

“It can be if you don’t cook it properly,” he said. Use a probe thermometer: Take the bird out about 10 degrees short of 165, since it keeps cooking after it leaves the oven. Let it rest for 20 to 30 minutes: “If you cut that turkey while it’s hot, all the juices will seep out,” he said. For smaller gatherings, Regalado suggests skipping the whole bird.

“You don’t need a whole 16-pound turkey,” he said. Instead, perhaps order turkeys spatchcocked — when the backbone is removed and the bird is laid flat to cook faster — or as a turkey crown, the breast with the wings attached, as his customers do. And he’s seeing some slow acknowledgment of individual taste preferences. He said some customers now add a ham or a dry-aged duck for anyone at the table who isn’t a turkey fan.

Gwen’s house-smoked Berkshire ham. Head butcher Jon Regalado says more customers are adding a ham for the turkey skeptics at the table. When it comes down to it, Regalado said, the bird isn’t really the point of the holiday.

“It doesn’t have to be turkey dinner,” he said. “You can go out for Chinese food, and as long as you’re celebrating it with family, I think that’s totally fine. ”To go:With vote counts concluding and the closest House races being decided, we now have a clearer picture of Democrats' dominant midterms. Some 56% of people cast votes for Democrats in House races, compared to 42% who voted Republican.

That's a 14-point spread on the House ballot. It's the biggest win for either party in 50 years, since after Watergate. So far, Democrats have flipped 46 House seats currently held by Republicans. That number could rise to 49, as Democrats lead in three other races that have not yet been called.

It's the second-most number of flipped seats this century. The first was in 2010 when Republicans flipped 66 seats, netting 64, a backlash to the passage of the Affordable Care Act, which has since become more popular. With vote counts concluding and the closest House races being decided, we now have a clearer picture of Democrats' dominant midterms. Some 56% of people cast votes for Democrats in House races, compared to 42% who voted Republican.

That's a 14-point spread on the House ballot. Democrats' wins in 2018 and 2006 — the earlier of which then-President George W. Bush described as a"thumping" — and the 2010"shellacking" that Democrats took, as former President Barack Obama called it, were all less-than-10-point House margins. Obama's 2008 election comes the closest at almost 11 points. So far, Democrats have flipped 46 House seats currently held by Republicans.

It's the second-most number of flipped seats this century. The first was in 2010 when Republicans flipped 66 seats, netting 64, a backlash to the passage of the Affordable Care Act, which has since become more popular. If Democrats win all the races where they are leading, they will have 260 seats, the most since the 102nd Congress, which spanned 1991 to 1993.

Democrats controlled the House for 40 years until the 1994 Republican Revolution that ushered in GOP control of Congress. This century has seen some of the slimmest House majorities in American history and the most changes of party control of the chamber in 130 years. Starting in January, control of the House will have. In a 20-year stretch in the post-Reconstruction era after the Civil War, there were six changeovers of the House, beginning in 1875.

Now, three decades after former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's"Contract with America" — and a decade into Trump's grip on the Republican Party — House Republicans are back to where they were before the Republican Revolution. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less.

After a daily diet of high quality baguettes in France this summer, writer Maureen Grady set out to find something similar in L.A. She discovered that while finding “a baguette” is just as easy as going to the local supermarket, finding “the baguette” requires some footwork and return visits to L.A. ’s best bakeries. You’ve already splurged on that fancy French butter, so you may as well slather it on the finest baguette you can find.

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République in Miracle Mile, Bub and Grandma's in Glassell Park, Maison Matho in Melrose Hill, Monsieur Marcel in the Original Farmer's Market. But of course it's subjective - go try them yourself! This summer, I was lucky enough to spend a month in France with my family.

For breakfast each day, we'd head to the localfor around $1.35, get a deliciously crusty, chewy and tasty baguette that made you excited to go home and slather it in butter . Back in Los Angeles, jet-lagged, I hungered for something similar.

The baguettes in my local Ralphs weren't quite cutting it, so I did what any other millennial would do and reached out to my cohorts via Instagram stories, asking for recommendations to satisfy my cravings. I got many great suggestions — so many, in fact, that I ended up driving around the city, checking each one out. It quickly turned into a quasi-obsessive quest to find the best baguettes in L.A. , the results of which I'm now sharing.

While this is, of course, a subjective ranking, I decided to approach it in a somewhat scientific way. I came up with a rubric to judge each baguette, rating each factor on a scale of 0 to 5 and tallying it all up to arrive at a total score out of 20. A nice yeasty and salty flavor, not overly salted, that lets the filling shine. , and a deep, toasted brown color.

It had a firm outer crust , with an airy yet pleasingly dense interior . The flavor was great, not too salty or bland, but yeasty and bready . For me, this was the baguette that brought me the closest to France — no plane needed.

Sunday - Monday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Tuesday - Friday 8 a.m.- 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m.- 10 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.This adorable neighborhood restaurant has a fun aesthetic, and I loved their branding and fonts. They also have a great window to order from with minimal lines . I walked up and quickly received a fresh baguette.

It looked toasted and golden , with a crispy and firm crust , and a spongy, airy inside — maybe a little too airy? . The flavor of the baguette had good salinity, but wasn't overpowering .

The price is also unbeatable. Overall, pretty close to perfect. The baguette did not appear to be on the menu, but I’d heard through the grapevine that this was one of the best. A disclaimer: It’s a, which is typically sold with jam and butter and not for solo takeaway situations.

They allowed me to just buy the baguette, but let me know it was a one-time courtesy. The look of the baguette was cute and nicely toasted , and the crust texture was perfect . The insides looked like the ideal mixture of air and density , while the flavor of the baguette had a mild whole wheat flavor, which wasn’t the flavor I was looking for .

Overall, a nice choice and their sandwiches and breakfast items looked delicious. This baguette was warm and squishy, and even though I waited to eat it until we got home, it was still surprisingly good. The loaf looked great , with a nice firm and chewy crust . The flavor felt authentic, if a bit bland .

The inside looked a little dense and wasn’t as airy as I would have liked . Still, a strong contender at an even better price!

Additionally, it’s pretty great to be able to purchase the baguette in the same place you can also buy imported French butter, cheese and any other snack for yourLiving in Los Angeles is such a privilege. An incredible city where we can find all the flavors we miss from home , we just may need to traverse a few freeways to get them.

But trust me, all that driving is worthLong Beach Unified says it conducted two rounds of environmental testing and found nothing concerning in a Monroe Elementary School building where dozens of children have reported falling ill with unexplained symptoms, including headaches, nosebleeds and nausea. After immense pressure from parents, the district temporarily moved all students out of the building in October “as an added precaution” and announced Monday that students would not return “to provide stability and avoid another move,” acceding to parents’ requests, according to emails sent to parents and shared with the Long Beach Post.

LBUSD closed the Monroe campus more than a decade ago, but it currently serves as a temporary site for upper grades at Patrick Henry Elementary while their campus undergoes upgrades. Once students moved into the Monroe campus in August, more than 50 fourth and fifth graders across eight classrooms began reporting a suite of similar symptoms.

Some parents said they initially thought the symptoms were heat-related because the classrooms were not air-conditioned, and Long Beach experienced a scorching heat wave during the early weeks of school. Yet as parents began comparing notes, many wondered if something else could be making their children sick and pushed the district to test classrooms, they said.

Long Beach Unified says it conducted two rounds of environmental testing and found nothing concerning in a Monroe Elementary School building where dozens of children have reported falling ill with unexplained symptoms, including headaches, nosebleeds and nausea. After immense pressure from parents, the district temporarily moved all students out of the building in October “as an added precaution” and announced Monday that students would not return “to provide stability and avoid another move,” acceding to parents’ requests, according to emails sent to parents and shared with the Long Beach Post.

LBUSD closed the Monroe campus more than a decade ago, but it currently serves as a temporary site for upper grades at Patrick Henry Elementary while their campus undergoes upgrades. Once students moved into the Monroe campus in August, more than 50 fourth and fifth graders across eight classrooms began reporting a suite of similar symptoms. Some parents said they initially thought the symptoms were heat-related because the classrooms were not air-conditioned, andduring the early weeks of school.

Yet as parents began comparing notes, many wondered if something else could be making their children sick and Initial tests for just one classroom showed very high temperatures and high humidity but did not reveal dangerous levels of mold or volatile organic compounds . On Oct. 24, the entire building was tested, and environmental experts did not detect levels of mold, volatile organic compounds or moisture that would pose a health risk, according to a report released by the district.

During a meeting with parents on Tuesday, one of the experts, Gloria Chan, walked parents through her process and instruments: an infrared camera to detect moisture, a photoionization detector to measure gases in the air, and samplings of mold and particulate matter. None of the tests revealed any health hazards, Chan said. LBUSD Environmental Health & Safety Manager Karlin Cisco said he personally reviews all the testing, checks it for accuracy and can recommend additional testing.

He called the testing “favorable” and said it “indicated normal air ecology. ” In the most recent report, Chan suggested the students’ symptoms may have been explained by the high temperatures, which can strip moisture from the nose, causing small blood vessels to burst and produce nosebleeds. The additional symptoms — including dizziness, headaches and nausea — may also have been heat-related, according to the report.

Some parents pushed back, saying that their children endured heat waves without air conditioning at Henry and had not experienced those symptoms. But the test results did not yield other leads. Deputy Superintendent Tiffany Brown said that based on the assessment, it would be safe to move students back into the building that was tested, but to minimize disruptions for students, staff will use the building instead.

At the meeting, parents stated relief that their children would remain out of the rooms where they had reported falling ill, yet some remained worried about undetected hazards. One parent expressed a “real fear that 10 years from now, we’re going to get a call from the next Erin Brockovich that something happened at that Monroe campus,” she said.

“These are our babies. We entrust you with their care every day. We need to know that they’ll be safe. ” Renovations at Henry Elementary are on track and expected to be completed in time for students at Monroe to return to that campus for the 2027-28 school year, according to David Miranda, assistant superintendent of facilities and operations.