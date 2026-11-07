Voter Concerns Highlight Economic Impact of Iran War Over Foreign Policy

Survey data reveals that while the situation in Iran was a significant factor for midterm voters, it ranked behind the economy and healthcare. Voters expressed greater anxiety over rising gas prices than military casualties, suggesting the conflict was viewed primarily through an economic lens rather than a foreign policy one.

, as well. Both men, for slightly different reasons, are intensely concerned about the views of the most ideological of Trump’s MAGA base, who were never that jazzed about the Iran War to begin with.

Vance hopes to become the MAGA movement’s candidate for president in 2028 and Miller wants to toss the war and those who backed it over the side so as to protect his own wildly unpopular agenda. It’s not so clear, however, that it was the most important issue in the minds of midterm voters.

Also read Trump administration held talks with Iran on deporting Iranians during the war

The best evidence that it mattered quite a bit comes from ain which 77 percent of Americans said “the situation in Iran” was “extremely” or “very” important to their vote. That ranked it behind the 87 percent who said “the economy” ; even with the share that said “health care” ; and slightly ahead of “gas prices” .

Similarly, theshowed 74 percent of voters reporting that the war in Iran was “crucial” or “a major factor” in their votes, as compared to the 89 percent who said the cost of living was “crucial” or “a major factor” in their votes.asked this question, and the top concern was its contribution to “higher gas and fuel prices” .

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That’s more than the percentage of people worried about U.S. military casualties , traditionally by far the biggest expressed source of anxiety about sending our forces into harm’s way. One’s suspicion that voters viewed this more as an economic than as a foreign policy issue was strengthened by a comparative exit poll finding.

When asked which of six issues is the “most important facing the country,” 39 percent cited “the economy,” 33 percent “the state of democracy,” 14 percent “immigration,” eight percent “healthcare,” and a mere four percent “foreign policy,” just ahead of “crime” at three percent. To put it simply, voters were very concerned about Trump’s record on the economy, with the cost of living their biggest economic concern.

The Iran War absolutely aggravated those concerns, and in that sense may have made the GOP’s midterm losses worse than they would otherwise have been. But unhappiness about Trump’s economic record predated the war. Attributing the loss of Congress to the war is just wishful thinking on the part of Team Trump members who want to insulate themselves and the rest of their administration’s unpopular agenda from blame.

Chas Danner If you thought the top-line results of the midterms were staggering, wait until you see what’s under the hood. This time, Democrats won over the swing voters who loathe both parties, but they need to pivot to keep winning the double haters over. @realDonaldTrump has morphed into a sweet old guy who just wants to fix up D.C. and pass bipartisan bills. But he’s having trouble keeping up the act.

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