Family members of a 68-year-old man killed in what investigators say was a street racing crash on Interstate 5 in SeaTac are expected to get their first chance to face the accused driver in court.

An image of the crash scene on Nov. 12, 2026. WSP's collision investigation showed that at least seven cars were involved in the collision event.

One of the involved vehicles was a Toyota Sienna with several Family members of a 68-year-old man killed in what investigators say was a street racing crash on Interstate 5 in SeaTac are expected to get their first chance to face the accused driver in court. Kevin J. Galvan Chavez, 23, is expected to enter a plea before a King County judge at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

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He is facing a list of charges that includes vehicular homicide. According to court documents, the crash happened on the night of Nov. 12, when Chavez was driving a black Lexus at about 119 mph. Investigators say he sideswiped one car and then crashed into the back of another. Prosecutors charged Chavez with vehicular homicide and five counts of vehicular assault this week.

He was also charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license. Witnesses told investigators a white Infiniti was also involved in the race leading up to the crash, but it took off and has not been found. King County judge asked to halt Initiative 638 girls’ sports rules before Dec. 3 start The ACLU and its co-plaintiffs are asking a King County judge to block Washington’s voter-approved girls’ sports initiative before it takes effect on December 3.

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