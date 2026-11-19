WHP CBS 21 Harrisburg provides local news, weather, sports, community events and items of interest for Harrisburg Lancaster Lebanon York and nearby towns and communities in the greater Harrisburg area including, Hershey, Hummelstown, Palmyra, Jonestown, Annville, Gettysburg, East Berlin, New Oxford, Littlestown, Biglerville, New Cumberland,...

President Donald Trump, right, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in Shenzhen, China.

Do you think it was a good idea for President Trump to meet with the leaders of China and Russia? Vote in the poll above orThe leaders pledged to discuss reducing nuclear risks and stabilizing energy supplies, but issued no concrete agreement on Iran or Ukraine—two conflicts Trump says he raised. Silver Spring Township is proposing a roughly 80% property tax increase in its 2027 budget, citing rising costs and "significant capital needs ahead.

Also read Cumberland County data center project will not proceed after sales agreement expires

"A Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury.

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Man killed after train crashes into vehicle crossing tracks in Franklin County: troopersThe crash happened around 7:48 a.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Highway East and South Cherry Lane, where a car flipped and a person was ejected from the vehicle, dispatch said.5