VOTE: Summer childcare costs force families to juggle schedules

For many Utah families, summer break also means figuring out daytime plans for kids while school is out.Some parents rely on camps, daycare programs or organize

Children play with building blocks before participating in math activities during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence R.I.

For many Utah families, summer break also means figuring out daytime plans for kids while school is out. Some parents rely on camps, daycare programs or organized activities, while others turn to relatives or adjust work schedules to make summer work. With childcare costs and summer program availability continuing to impact families, many parents say planning for summer break now takes months of preparation.

An AMBER Alert out of Utah County has been canceled after a non-custodial father accused of taking his two children has been found and taken into custody in MexA man was accused of aggravated murder after a body was found wrapped in garbage bags in Salt Lake City. A man's body was found Monday morning near 300 East andThe flag itself measures at 300 feet by 150 feet - the size of an American football field - and weighs approximately 2,000 pounds.

Utah Jazz fans remember Greg Ostertag protecting the paint during one of the most memorable eras in franchise history. Nearly 20 years after stepping away from tLisa Romero has lived feet away from the Little Cottonwood Creek her entire life and has never seen it so dry this time of year. "We don't have much in there,” s





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