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VOTE: Do you think the Nvidia scandal affects the US's ability to win the AI race?

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VOTE: Do you think the Nvidia scandal affects the US's ability to win the AI race?
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KUTV CBS 2 provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Salt Lake City and nearby towns and communities in the Great Salt Lake area, including Jordan Meadows, Millcreek, Murray, Holladay, Kearns, West Valley City, West Jordan, South...

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, gives a keynote address at the NVIDIA Berlin GPU Technology Conference on October 21, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. Do you think the Nvidia scandal affects the U.S.’s ability to win the AI race?

Vote in the poll above orThe controversy could unsettle billions in AI investment and fuel calls to restrict advanced chip exports and tighten AI oversight, with implications for U.S. competitiveness and national security. Box Elder County officials say investigators found insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations that Sheriff Kevin Potter drove under the influence of alcohol in a January incident.

Also readBenson Boone Set to Perform at NHL’s 2027 Winter Classic in Salt Lake City (Exclusive)

Residents of a Sandy mobile home community advertised as affordable housing said rising lot rents were making it increasingly difficult to afford their homes. SA conversation that began during an online game led a Colorado teenager and his mother to help a Utah girl get out of a dangerous situation.

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A video of an ICE arrest in Ogden of a Honduran musician, who may have an expired visa, has gone viral, with social media buzzing over the bust, which happened after a traffic stop earlier this week.

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Utah's capital city could be the latest to crack down on e-bike use on natural surface and paved trails.

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