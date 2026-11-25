KOMO 4 TV provides news, sports, weather and local event coverage in the Seattle, Washington area including Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, Kent, Tacoma, Bremerton, SeaTac, Auburn, Mercer Island, Bothell, Shoreline, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Everett.

People sit on rocks along the shore as cargo ships lie at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, early Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

Israel warns Iran is developing chemical weapons, a claim Tehran denies, as ship attacks and Iran’s threat to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed raise tensions. Union workers, including Sea-Tac Airport employees, and community members rallied Tuesday against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s involvement at the airport. Work is underway to prevent flooding in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, which was devastated by king tides nearly four years ago.

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Parts of the North Sound are facing a triple threat of wind, rain, and king tides, with some of the biggest waves of the season already crashing into Whidbey Island’s shoreline. Seattle and King County are asking a court to block Initiative 638, saying the measure would conflict with local law and violate the Washington Constitution. Boeing has secured a multibillion-dollar contract from China, its first major deal with a Chinese airline in nearly a decade.