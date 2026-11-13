VOTE: Do you think Chuck Schumer should be the next Senate majority leader?

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Sen. Maria Cantwell , Sen. Chris Van Hollen , and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives for a news conference on the Trump Administration's planned cuts to the Social Security Administration at the Capitol on March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Backed by Bernie Sanders and incoming Sen. Abdul El-Sayed, Van Hollen says Democrats need a more aggressive approach to President Trump, the Iran war, and powerful interests like AIPAC. Harrisburg residents react to proposed 12% property tax increase: 'You're doing too much’ Some Harrisburg residents aren’t thrilled with the city’s initial budget proposed for 2027, which includes a 12% real estate tax increase that would generate money to fix more street lights.

Also read Wood chips spill out of overturned semi near Route 322 in Juniata County

A York County man was found guilty of attempted murder after he shot and seriously injured a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in July 2024.

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'I'll stab you in the heart and kill you': Teen arrested for attempted homicide A teen was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed a man twice in Mifflin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.