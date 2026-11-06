VOTE: Do you believe biological males should not participate in girls' sports?

Do you believe that biological males should not be allowed to participate in girls' sports?

Demonstrators supporting restrictions on transgender student athletes are gathered at the Texas State Capitol on the first day of the 87th Legislature's third special session on September 20, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Do you believe that biological males should not be allowed to participate in girls’ sports? Vote in the poll above orThe measures passed with about 57% support in Washington and 52% in Colorado, suggesting the issue has appeal beyond Republican voters even as Democrats reclaimed Congress. Haley Stevens stands alone after eleventh-hour endorsement flip The Michigan Democrat will find few friends on Capitol Hill willing to help her out of the political arena. Gov.

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Bob Ferguson has signed an executive order aimed at streamlining Washington state regulations, including a six-month pause on new agency rulemaking that woThe Millionaires Tax has likely survived its first challenge, but a court date awaits. Detectives with Bellevue police don't like the term "cold case". We don't take these cases and put them up on a desk to let the dust settle on them,"