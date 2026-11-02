Von Miller Defends Cowboys Coaches After Loss to Cardinals

Von Miller publicly supports head coach Brian Schottenheimer following Dallas Cowboys' overtime defeat to the Arizona Cardinals, citing player execution issues rather than coaching failures in their 3-5 start.

The Dallas Cowboys experienced a significant setback during their 2026 NFL campaign on Sunday when they suffered an unexpected overtime defeat to the visiting Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. As heavy favorites entering the matchup, the team collapsed in the fourth quarter, allowing the Cardinals to complete a dramatic comeback that has intensified scrutiny on the franchise's leadership and playing roster.

Cardinals Complete Dramatic Overtime Comeback

Arizona took control of the contest behind the performance of backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who replaced starter Jacoby Brissett after the starter proved ineffective. Minshew completed 17 of his 23 pass attempts for 188 yards and threw three touchdowns, dismantling a Dallas defense that had held a commanding 14-point lead late in the fourth quarter. The game remained chaotic until kicker Chad Ryland missed an extra point, which sent the contest into overtime despite Arizona's advantage. The Cardinals capitalized in the extra period to secure the improbable victory, marking a low point for the Cowboys in the current season.

Also read How to Watch Cardinals vs. Cowboys: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Miller Defends Coaching Staff Amid Job Speculation

Veteran linebacker Von Miller publicly defended head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the Dallas coaching staff on Monday in response to growing demands for accountability following the loss. The defeat extended Dallas's disappointing start to the season, which currently stands at 3 wins and 5 losses. Miller utilized a parenting analogy to separate the coaching preparation from on-field execution, stating that he raises three children with specific lessons and expectations, yet they sometimes act in ways that do not reflect his parenting style. He applied this comparison to the Cowboys, asserting that the coaches keep the team prepared mentally, physically, and emotionally, breathing life into the players each week.

Player Execution Blamed for On-Field Struggles

Miller emphasized that the product displayed on the field is not a reflection of the coaching staff's ability to prepare the team. He acknowledged that in professional sports, someone must ultimately take the blame for failures, but he insisted that his opinion as a 16-year veteran is that the current coaching staff is excellent. He argued that the poor performance does not indicate a flaw in how Schottenheimer and his assistants coach the players or get them ready for every week. The linebacker's defense highlights a growing sentiment within the locker room that the players themselves are responsible for the disconnect between preparation and performance.

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Season Outlook Heading Into Week Nine Matchup

The Cowboys now face a critical opportunity to reverse their fortunes as they prepare for a Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts this coming Sunday. The team will look to use this upcoming game as a turning point to get their season back on track after a loss that many analysts view as unacceptable for a squad with Super Bowl aspirations. The outcome of the game against the Colts will likely determine whether the confidence in the coaching staff remains stable or if further internal changes become necessary.

Impact of Roster Performance on Coaching Tenure

The conversation surrounding Schottenheimer's future has intensified due to the nature of the loss against Arizona. Blowing a significant lead to a backup quarterback is a rare occurrence that raises questions about defensive adjustments and game management. However, Miller's vocal support suggests that the veteran leadership does not believe a coaching change is the immediate solution. The focus will now shift to whether the team can execute the game plans developed by the staff against a disciplined Indianapolis Colts defense in their next scheduled contest.