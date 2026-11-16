49ers Trounce Cowboys 46-40 as Von Miller Blunder Cements Defensive Crisis

The Dallas Cowboys gave up a franchise-worst 584 yards at home in a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, with a cover-zero call leaving 37-year-old Von Miller in man coverage on Christian McCaffrey for a 66-yard touchdown.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a 46-40 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, surrendering 584 total yards in what stands as the worst defensive performance in franchise history at home. The loss exacerbated the team's struggles, dropping their record to 4-6 while the defense continues to collapse under scrutiny. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones have faced intense criticism following the game. The coaching staff must now address severe systemic issues before the season slips away completely.

The defining moment of the matchup occurred with under four minutes remaining and Dallas trailing 38-32. On a critical second-and-10 play, defensive coordinator Christian Parker called a Cover Zero blitz. This strategy left 37-year-old veteran Von Miller in single coverage against 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey without any safety help. The decision created an immediate and fatal mismatch that the 49ers exploited with devastating efficiency.

Also read 49ers Beat Cowboys 46-40 With 584 Yards as McCaffrey Scores Three Touchdowns

Quarterback Brock Purdy recognized the exposed matchup instantly and threw a short pass to McCaffrey. The running back turned the easy catch into a 66-yard touchdown sprint, running untouched for the final 60 yards. The play ended the Cowboys' hopes of a comeback and illustrated the defensive coordinator's reliance on risky schemes against superior talent. It was the second receiving touchdown of more than 65 yards for McCaffrey in the same contest.

McCaffrey's performance was historic and overwhelming for the Dallas defense. He became the first running back in NFL history to record multiple touchdown receptions of 65 or more yards in a single game. Additionally, he became the first player ever to achieve 160 receiving yards, two touchdown receptions, 60 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown in the same game. The 49ers offense dominated behind this masterclass display of versatility and speed.

Tom Brady later selected McCaffrey as his LFG Player of the Game for Week 10. The defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, is now under immense pressure after the game. Parker, 34, is the youngest defensive coordinator in Cowboys history and the third to hold the position in just three years. Owner Jerry Jones attempted to defend the young coach, citing his inexperience and pointing to past success with younger coordinators winning Super Bowls.

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Jerry Jones stated that he would weigh the early times of the first-year coordinator. He noted that young coaches often face growing pains. However, the results have been unacceptable to many fans and analysts. Veteran coach Mike Pettine was hired as a senior defensive assistant to help stabilize the unit after a terrible start. Despite this addition, the defense has failed to improve significantly.

Schottenheimer admitted the second half was unacceptable. He highlighted atrocious tackling and a failure to make crucial stops. The coach said they would perform a deep dive on the film to identify the root causes. The defense gave up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns. Such performances make it nearly impossible to win in the modern NFL.

The Cowboys also experienced embarrassment on a trick play when Elijah Garcia was completely fooled. This moment underscored the poor effort and lack of discipline on the field. Critics argue that the issue is not just physical but a fundamental coaching problem. The scheme choices have consistently put players in positions to fail rather than succeed.

Von Miller has been a Hall of Fame candidate with 139.5 career sacks. He signed with the Cowboys as a homecoming player for a two-time Super Bowl champion. Asking him to cover one of the best pass-catching running backs in the league was a questionable decision at age 37. In three of the past four seasons, 100 percent of the passes thrown at Miller have been completed when he was asked to defend them in coverage.

George Pickens also drew criticism for a bone-headed taunting penalty late in the fourth quarter. The penalty occurred while the team was trailing by 14 points. Such mistakes compound the team's difficulties in a close game. The Cowboys remain in the race in the weak NFC East but must fix their defense to have any chance of surpassing the competition.

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Elsewhere in the league, the Minnesota Vikings improved their record to 7-2. Quarterback Kirk Cousins made his debut for the team after a trade from the Raiders. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. The performance was solid for a team with the stingiest defense in the league.

The Vikings are currently tied with Detroit and Chicago for first place in the NFC North. Green Bay remains in the wild-card hunt with a 6-4 record. Cousins does not need spectacular numbers to lead this team to victory. The defense provides ample support for his efficient passing game.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a serious knee injury during their 35-10 win over New England in Munich. The injury occurred while he was celebrating a sack on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Hutchinson fell to the ground after leaping in the air. Reports indicate he will miss the rest of the season.

Drake Maye also left the game with an ankle injury. However, Hutchinson's knee issue appears to be more severe. The loss of a premier pass rusher is a massive blow to the Lions. The team will need to adjust their defensive lineup significantly moving forward.

In Seattle, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba continued his dominant form. He recorded eight receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown in the Seahawks' 21-13 win at Las Vegas. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year now has 79 receptions for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is setting the standard for receivers in the league.

Smith-Njigba also made a smart special teams play. He leaped high to swat a kickoff back in play with two minutes left. The Raiders were trying to kick the ball out of the end zone to stop the clock. His intervention gave his returner a chance to gain significant field position. The play showcased his awareness and athletic ability on all units.