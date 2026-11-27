Volvo doubles the XC90 T8 battery capacity to 37.9 kWh for the 2028 model year, achieving a 73-mile electric range to bridge the gap to full electrification.

Volvo has announced a significant powertrain overhaul for the 2028 XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid, effectively doubling its usable battery capacity and electric-only driving range. The Swedish automaker increased the energy store from 14.7 kWh to 37.9 kWh, extending the electric range from 33 miles to 73 miles. This strategic move positions the aging three-row SUV as a long-range bridge product while the rollout of the fully electric EX90 EV faces delays. The engineering adjustments required reconfiguring the battery pack layout and upgrading onboard charging hardware to support the larger capacity without sacrificing vehicle practicality.

Engineering the 2028 XC90 T8 Battery and Range Increase

The core of the 2028 model year upgrade lies in a substantial powertrain overhaul for the XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid. Volvo increased the usable battery capacity from 14.7 kWh to 37.9 kWh, which pushes the electric range from 33 miles to 73 miles. Volvo states this range is close to double that of the next-best three-row plug-in hybrid SUV on the market. The engineering challenge was significant because the outgoing models housed their CATL-sourced prismatic battery packs in a long, rectangular arrangement inside the center tunnel. For the 2028 version, Volvo adds approximately 122 additional cells and rearranges the entire pack into a low-profile, flat rectangle that fits beneath a reengineered second-row footwell. This design change preserves the XC90's three-row practicality while accommodating the much larger energy store.

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Charging Speed and Traction Motor Power Upgrades

Volvo also upgraded the onboard charger from 3.6 kW to 7.2 kW to ensure the larger battery does not take dramatically longer to top up. The additional cell connection paths likely increase the amperage the pack can deliver, which allowed engineers to extract more power from the existing traction motor. This adjustment raised the motor's peak output from 143 hp to 174 hp while peak torque remains at 228 lb-ft. Total system output in Hybrid mode stands at 455 hp and 560 lb-ft. The XC90 was originally expected to be phased out in favor of the fully electric EX90, but market conditions have delayed that transition. Instead, Volvo refreshed the XC90's bodywork and interior for 2025 and now positions the upgraded T8 PHEV as a bridge product designed to ease hesitant buyers toward full electrification. The same battery and range upgrade applies to the XC60 T8, which shares the SPA platform.

Market Positioning and EX90 Delayed Launch Impact

The decision to enhance the XC90 T8 reflects a pragmatic response to delayed market readiness for the fully electric three-row SUV intended to succeed the XC90. Consumer adoption of EVs has been slower than many automakers projected, leading Volvo to double down on a long-range PHEV rather than forcing the EV transition. The XC90 still ranks third among luxury hybrid midsize SUVs in MotorTrend's Ultimate Rankings, giving Volvo a proven platform to build on rather than a product to retire. This approach acknowledges that the market was not ready to rip the gasoline Band-Aid off quite that quickly. By offering a vehicle with significantly extended electric capability, Volvo aims to retain customers who might otherwise hesitate to commit to a fully electric vehicle due to range anxiety or infrastructure concerns.

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Performance Dynamics and Real-World Driving Experience

At 73 miles of electric range, the XC90 T8 offers a meaningful competitive advantage in a segment where most PHEVs offer 20 to 40 miles of electric range. In Hybrid mode, the XC90 T8 has an estimated 4.9-second 0 to 60 mph time, which puts it ahead of a Ford Explorer ST. However, most daily driving will be done on electricity alone, where fuel savings accumulate. The trade-off is that in Pure EV mode, acceleration is notably slow due to the integrated starter-generator inside the transmission remaining unclutched. This design limitation means the generator cannot assist propulsion when the engine is off, leaving the XC90 T8's all-electric acceleration feeling sluggish. This performance characteristic is comparable to a heavy commercial van, which can be frustrating with a full complement of passengers but is fine for empty runs.

Industry Recalibration and Competitor Landscape

Volvo's approach reflects a broader industry recalibration as several automakers adjust their EV timelines citing slower-than-expected demand and infrastructure gaps. The 7.2-kW onboard charger is critical because without it, the larger battery would have made charging times impractical for daily use. The traction motor upgrade from 143 to 174 hp came almost as a byproduct of the pack's increased amperage delivery capability rather than from a new motor design. This strategic pivot allows Volvo to compete more effectively in the luxury PHEV market while the EX90 EV continues to develop its market presence. The move reshapes the competitive landscape by setting a new benchmark for electric-only range in three-row SUVs, potentially forcing competitors to reevaluate their own hybrid offerings.