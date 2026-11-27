Volvo is training Hexagon's AEON humanoid robots at its Ghent factory, with a production rollout targeted for mid-2027.

AEON moves on wheels at speeds of up to 2.4 metres per second. The robot weighs 60 kg and can carry a 10 kg payload.

Volvo Cars is training humanoid robots at its manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium, as the automaker explores how human-shaped machines could take on repetitive and physically demanding tasks on factory floors. The Swedish automaker has introduced AEON humanoid robots, developed by technology group Hexagon’s Robotics division, at the facility. The machines are being trained and validated on real industrial tasks alongside employees and existing automation ahead of a planned factory pilot in 2027.

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Ghent is the first Volvo Cars manufacturing plant to test the humanoid robots. The initial training focuses on placing components into two fixtures with high precision, using a technique called imitation learning. Under this approach, robots learn tasks by observing and copying how people perform them. Volvo’s team is working with Hexagon Robotics to gradually increase the complexity of the assignments as each step is validated.