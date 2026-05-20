Volvo Pricing for the 2027 EX60

Volvo has revealed the pricing for the 2027 EX60, which is compared to the German rivals. Volvo Equips the EX60 P6 RWD Plus model with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration, 369 hp, 354 lb-ft of torque, and a claimed 0–60-mph sprint of 5.7 seconds. It equips with 83-kWh battery, enabling up to 307 miles of driving range with 20- or 21-inch wheels and 295 miles with 22-inch wheels.

compact electric luxury SUV segment is heating up fast, with next-generation models from the likes of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz recently entering the fray. That means—a model critical to the Swedish automaker’s future—will have its work cut out for it as its initial sales start to ramp up, with first deliveries set for later this summer.

From what we can make of it so far, the EX60’s design, specifications, and technology look promising, but pricing is also going to be critical when it comes to competing with its German rivals. Now we know how it’s going to stack up dollar wise against the Germans and others out of the gate, as Volvo has finally revealed pricing for the 2027 EX6





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Volvo EX60 Electric SUV German Rivals Pricing

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