The first Aeon units are already being trained at Volvo’s factory in Ghent, Belgium. The next step is giving them real work.

The first Aeon units are already being trained at Volvo’s factory in Ghent, Belgium. The next step is giving them real work. Volvo Cars wants humanoid robots to take over some repetitive and physically intensive jobs from humans.electric crossover, wants to replace some factory workers with humanoid robots that are capable of doing repetitive tasks without complaining about back pain.

To make that happen, the car manufacturer has brought in the first Aeon units at its factory in Ghent, Belgium, where humans are currently training them to do various tasks. Volvo said that it aims to support employees in repetitive and “ergonomically challenging work,” and it’s not the only car company that’s leaning towards replacing humans with robots.

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While fixed robotic arms have been a staple of automotive factories for decades, some brands are now investing a lot of time and money in artificial intelligence-powered robots that can do tasks where components don’t always land in the same exact spot. So-called pick-and-place jobs are gradually being taken over by robots, with Volvo is no different, and while the first humanoids shipped to the company’s plant in Ghent are only being trained right now, they’ll gradually start going to work in real conditions starting in mid 2027, the Swedish manufacturer said.