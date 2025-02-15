Volvo EX30 Charging Time: Real World Test vs. Manufacturer Claims

The 2025 Volvo EX30, Volvo's newest entry into the electric vehicle market, boasts impressive performance and charging capabilities. A recent real-world test of the EX30's charging performance reveals interesting insights compared to the manufacturer's claims. While Volvo advertises a 26-minute charge from 10% to 80%, real-world testing takes slightly longer, highlighting the nuances of DC fast charging.

The 2025 Volvo EX30 , starting at $44,900 in the United States, is now arriving at dealerships across the country. Positioned as Volvo 's most affordable car, this small electric crossover boasts a stylish design and impressive specifications. While a single-motor variant priced under $40,000 is expected to launch soon, the current dual-motor offering provides a compelling option for those seeking a quick and efficient EV.

Volvo claims the EX30 Twin Motor Performance can achieve a range of up to 253 miles on a single charge. It boasts a rapid charging capability, with a claimed time of 26 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%. However, real-world tests reveal a slightly different scenario. A recent video by EV Buyers Guide documented the charging experience of a U.S.-spec Volvo EX30, starting from a 3% state of charge.The test, conducted at an Electrify America station after initial unsuccessful attempts at a Tesla Supercharger, highlighted the charging dynamics. The initial charging rate hovered around 20 kilowatts, gradually increasing to 150 kW at 8% charge. As the battery percentage rose, the charging rate decreased, settling at 67 kW by 70% and finally reaching 45 kW at 80%. The total charging time from 3% to 100% was one hour and ten minutes. While not record-breaking, this real-world performance offers valuable insights into the EX30's charging behavior. Notably, the car regained 177 miles of range in 30 minutes, demonstrating its quick charging capabilities. Volvo emphasizes that the 10% to 80% charge time is crucial for long-distance travel, where maximizing efficiency is paramount. Further analysis of the video suggests that frequent short bursts of charging, rather than prolonged sessions, yield the quickest results





