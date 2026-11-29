Right in front of the Christkindlmarket, Daley Plaza's Nativity scene went up on Saturday morning.

Every year after Thanksgiving, a group of volunteers sets up a Nativity scene at Daley Plaza. The tradition dates back to the 1980s.

"My father helped start building it. So, I'm second generation. So, I've been doing it consistently for over probably 20-25 years," said volunteer Dave Lohenry.

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"Everybody here does something you know. We have carpenters who do stuff, we've got electricians that run the lighting," said volunteer Joseph Lucido. Teen killed in shooting during rivalry high school football game in New Jersey "After all the years, you know, through the elements and stuff, they get wear and tear. So, people fix them up.