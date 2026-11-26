INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers with the Mozel Sanders Foundation gathered Wednesday at Ivy Tech Community College downtown to pack meals for people in need on Thanksgiving. The foundation aims to provide 10,000 free meals each year to people in central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers with the Mozel Sanders Foundation gathered Wednesday at Ivy Tech Community College downtown to pack meals for people in need on Thanksgiving.

Jenni Schouppe, chair of the School of Culinary Arts at Ivy Tech Indianapolis, said the work behind the scenes begins months in advance. The food is delivered Monday, and chefs get to work.

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“All the cooking happens Tuesday and Wednesday, packaging it all up, by tomorrow late morning it’ll all be going out to the people,” Schouppe said. John Carter, a first-time volunteer, said he was so inspired by the work Wednesday that he plans to return next year.