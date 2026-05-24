Volunteers Honor Fallen Soldiers with Memorial Day Flag Ceremonies

Volunteers from the Livermore chapter of the Young Men’s Service League and American Legion Post 47 placed American flags on the gravestones of fallen soldiers at two cemeteries in Livermore and San Jose, marking the annual tradition ahead of Memorial Day.

Daphne Eddy, 8, her mother, Rhiannon Eddy, and her brother, Grant, 13, place American flags on the gravestones of fallen soldiers for Memorial Day weekend at Memory Garden Cemetery in Livermore, Calif.

, Saturday, May 23, 2026. About 120 mother-and-son teams from the Livermore chapter of the Young Men’s Service League, in partnership with members of American Legion Post 47, took part in the annual event at Memory Garden Cemetery and St. Michael’s Cemetery. Volunteers in San Jose and Livermore marked veterans’ graves with American flags over the weekend ahead of Memorial Day, continuing a familiar tradition across Bay Area cemeteries





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Memory Garden Cemetery St. Michael’S Cemetery Young Men’S Service League American Legion Post 47 Bay Area Cemeteries Veterans’ Graves Red White And Blue Flags Bay Area News Group Ray Chavez Shae Hammond

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