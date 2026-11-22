The price of a Thanksgiving meal is up about 6% compared to last year, according to the American Farm Bureau. On Saturday, volunteers in Harrisburg went out to make the holidays a little easier.

The price of a Thanksgiving meal is up about 6% compared to last year, according to the American Farm Bureau.

"It's always great to come back to the community and do what we can to help people out," said Chris Franklin, who hosted a turkey drive for the 10th year through his nonprofit, theFranklin, a Harrisburg native who's now the head coach of the Harlem Globetrotters, said this year's drive was more important due to higher grocery prices. "We had so much need this year because of the economy," Franklin said.

Also read Volunteers hand out more than 1,200 turkeys to hundreds of families at annual Camden Thanksgiving giveaway

"We actually went out and bought 100 more turkeys because the need was so great. "Also in Harrisburg, Surbrena Dunbar and her family took giving into their own hands this year. Surbrena Dunbar and her family give away Thanksgiving meals in Harrisburg. "We want them to know that they're not forgotten about," Dunbar said.

"We care and I want to thank them for their service. We love them and they can have a nice Thanksgiving meal like everyone else.

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"After Tuesday, the food bank will accept fresh turkey donations. You can drop off donations between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the location on 3908 Corey Road. Joshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October. Four staff members were injured Friday morning after an assault involving an inmate at SCI Camp Hill, a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed.

Two people were injured in a shooting in Carlisle on Saturday night, according to the Carlisle Police Department. Further details have been released after officials said a staff member was injured during an assault by a trespasser at Camp Curtin Academy in Harrisburg last week.