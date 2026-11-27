Animal advocates and volunteers, including Jordan Quezada, Joey Tuccio, and Victoria Bech, deliver food, supplies, and veterinary support to homeless dogs and unhoused individuals in Los Angeles Skid Row on Thanksgiving.

"Dogs can't speak," volunteer Jordan Quezada said. "They need advocates, and that is what we are doing today. " Quezada joined animal advocate Joey Tuccio, Starts with One Today founder Victoria Bech and other volunteers to pack their cars with food and supplies.

"On Thanksgiving, we wanted to come and help the dogs that are not getting any support — homeless dogs, injured dogs, dogs that are abandoned," Tuccio said. They carried cases of canned dog food to animals living along Los Angeles' Skid Row and served a meal hungry dogs quickly gobbled up.

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"This is part of why we care," Bech said. "We just saw children living right around the corner with their animals, and nobody is down here feeding them. There's no resources.